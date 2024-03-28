Highlights Christopher Nkunku is still sidelined for Chelsea despite some hopes he could be back to face Burnley this weekend.

Nkunku has been joined on the sidelines by Robert Sanchez and Trevoh Chalobah ahead of the visit of the Clarets.

Mauricio Pochettino is now missing a total of nine players through injury, while Ben Chilwell is also a doubt.

Chelsea this morning confirmed that Christopher Nkunku is still unavailable through injury for this weekend's Premier League clash against Burnley at Stamford Bridge, with Trevoh Chalobah and Robert Sanchez also joining a long list of absentees.

Nkunku moved to Stamford Bridge with a lot of promise in the summer after starring for Red Bull Leipzig in the Bundesliga, and whilst he has impressed in the rare occasions he has featured for the Blues, that hasn't come around too often with the former Paris Saint-Germain star being forced to the treatment table for large parts of the season.

Seven Premier League appearances have yielded two goals, whilst Nkunku has also featured in three cup games given that Chelsea failed to qualify for European football last season. But a stark update given on his injury by Mauricio Pochettino means that the Frenchman is likely to face further action out this season after picking up an injury against Liverpool in the Carabao Cup final at the end of February.

Christopher Nkunku Injury Latest

The attacker looks set to miss further action

An injury bulletin given by Chelsea's official website today states that Nkunku is set to continue his rehabilitation programme, ruling him out of Saturday's clash against Burnley with the Blues looking to continue their decent run of form in the league in a bid to qualify for European football come the end of the season.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Christopher Nkunku was RB Leipzig's top goalscorer in the 2021-22 season with 35 goals in just 52 games.

It means that Nkunku will remain on just seven Premier League appearances for the campaign for the time being, giving Pochettino a continued injury headache as he continues to battle on despite a large part of his squad remaining unavailable to feature against the Clarets.

Chelsea Missing Eight Stars on top of Nkunku

Nkunku’s absence means Nicolas Jackson, Raheem Sterling and Cole Palmer will likely continue their prolonged spell at the spearhead of Chelsea’s attack, and having put four past Burnley in their previous meeting - with all three scoring at Turf Moor back in October - that is a decision that makes a lot of sense for Mauricio Pochettino.

However, the injury woes don’t stop with Nkunku. The bulletin presented by the club states that Reece James, Robert Sanchez, Trevoh Chalobah, Lesley Ugochukwu, Carney Chukwuemeka, Levi Colwill, Wesley Fofana and Romeo Lavia will also miss out on the visit of Vincent Kompany’s men to west London - whilst Pochettino also confirmed on Thursday lunchtime that Ben Chilwell is a doubt after picking up a knock on England duty.

Nkunku would undoubtedly be one of the biggest of these absentees. His short spell of cameos shows that he is undoubtedly ready for the Premier League, and had he been available all season, it’s likely that Chelsea wouldn’t be the eighth-highest scoring outfit in the division.

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 28-03-24.