Highlights Nkunku's injury has kept him out of the Chelsea starting XI, but he is getting closer to full fitness.

Nkunku was a marquee signing for Chelsea, but his lack of playing time has made him easy to forget.

Journalist Paul Brown believes Nkunku could have a big impact once he regains his fitness, but he might not be at the front of the pecking order.

Chelsea forward Christopher Nkunku has spent the majority of the season ruled out through injury, but he's edging closer to returning to full fitness. Journalist Paul Brown has now given his verdict on the forward, suggesting to GIVEMESPORT that he might not come straight into the starting XI.

Chelsea invested a hefty amount of money during the summer transfer window on bringing in reinforcements. One of those was Nkunku, but he suffered an injury during pre-season which meant he's yet to make a start for his new club since his arrival at Stamford Bridge.

The former RB Leipzig man was one of the west London outfit's marquee additions, which is perhaps easy to forget considering he's barely donned the blue shirt of Chelsea. Mauricio Pochettino's side have struggled this season, especially from an attacking perspective, so Nkunku could be the answer to their problems in the final third.

Nkunku could make a Palmer-like impact

Nkunku signed for Chelsea for a fee of around £52m after the Blues activated his release clause to prise him away from the Bundesliga side. However, an injury sustained before the Premier League season got underway meant that the French international is yet to start a fixture in England's top flight. It looks as though he could be edging closer to a Premier League return after featuring off the bench in Chelsea's latest Carabao Cup match.

Christopher Nkunku - Career Stats Stats PSG RB Leipzig Appearances 78 178 Goals 11 70 Assists 4 56 Yellow cards 3 17 Red cards 0 0 Stats according to Transfermarkt (As of 21/12/2023)

Chelsea supporters will be desperate to see their summer signing make an immediate impact at Stanford Bridge, considering how much they've struggled in the Premier League so far this season. Another addition from the most recent transfer window was Cole Palmer and the former Manchester City midfielder has enjoyed an impressive start to life in west London.

Journalist Dean Jones has backed Nkunku to make a similar impact to the England international when he eventually becomes a regular after proving his fitness. Journalist Ben Jacobs has also revealed to GIVEMESPORT that he believes the former Leipzig forward is the missing piece of the puzzle for Pochettino.

Speaking after Chelsea's victory over Sheffield United in the Premier League earlier in December, Pochettino explained his reasoning behind failing to bring Nkunku off the bench...

"The reality was, he wasn't a player to be involved after 2-0. I didn't want to take a risk with him. How I see today? I tell you maybe he can play 20 minutes [against Newcastle United]."

Nkunku later made his competitive debut against Eddie Howe's side, but it appears the Argentine manager is taking it slowly with him.

Paul Brown verdict - Nkunku might not start

Brown has suggested that Nkunku is still going to have other players ahead of him in the pecking order for the time being due to his lack of match fitness. The journalist adds that he's excited to see him play for the Blues, and it's easy to forget that he was Chelsea's big attacking signing during the summer transfer window. Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Brown said...

"People forget that Nkunku was Chelsea's really big attacking signing, and they were intending to base a lot of what they did in attacking areas around him. So I'm quite excited to see him back. They've been patient with him. Pochettino has said that even when he gets himself fit, he'll have other people ahead of him because they've been playing every week and he hasn't. He did get to play some games for them in pre-season. So he knows his teammates, and he's been able to get used to the system. I'm sure he's absolutely devastated that he hasn't really been able to make an impact at all yet at Chelsea."

Reece James to miss majority of the season

Reece James has struggled with injuries over the last few years and being involved in a consistent run of games has been difficult for the England international. The former Wigan Athletic loanee's most recent setback saw him substituted against Everton earlier in December, and there's now been an update on his situation.

As per Sami Mokbel, James is now set to undergo surgery on his hamstring in Finland. It's expected that the Chelsea captain will miss three to four months of the current campaign - a major blow for the Blues.