Chelsea’s signing of Christopher Nkunku this summer could give Mauricio Pochettino somebody who provides him with the same flexibility as Heung-min Son did during his time at Tottenham Hotspur, journalist Dean Jones has suggested to GIVEMESPORT.

Both player and manager are expected to arrive at Stamford Bridge before the next campaign’s pre-season.

Chelsea transfer news – Christopher Nkunku

According to Football.London, an agreement to sign Nkunku at Stamford Bridge is already in place, with the RB Leipzig forward arriving in a deal worth over £50m when his contract is signed in June.

'The signs are very, very clear that he's moving to Chelsea," Leipzig's sporting director told BILD in January.

Meanwhile, Pochettino is expected to be announced as Chelsea’s successor to previous full-time head coach Graham Potter imminently after Frank Lampard took over interim duties until the end of the season.

Jones has also told GIVEMESPORT that the 51-year-old is impressed with the young talent the Blues already possess and is “totally ready” for the task at hand at Stamford Bridge.

And the journalist believes that Nkunku could act as either a wide player, a false nine or a centre-forward at Chelsea.

What has Jones said about Chelsea and Nkunku?

Jones told GIVEMESPORT: “I think the Nkunku arrival is one you can go at with a completely fresh pair of eyes.

“At the moment, it's expected that Nkunku will come in as a wide player, but I've spoken to a couple of different people now who also wonder if he might end up being played as nine or a false nine.

“There are various types of positions that he can play, and Pochettino could consider for him.

“That would be one of interest to see if he can find someone that gives him that Son flexibility he had at Tottenham.”

Will Nkunku be a good signing for Chelsea?

Nkunku should add goals and assists to a Chelsea side who have desperately needed firepower this season and are looking for a fresh start next term.

The eight-cap France international has produced over 20 goal contributions for Leipzig this term as he looks to hit form ahead of an exciting move to the Premier League.

The 25-year-old has played in several positions across the Bundesliga outfit’s frontline.

He has primarily been used as a second striker, showing that he could represent the versatility that Pochettino enjoyed with Son during his time at White Hart Lane and the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Therefore, Nkunku could become a valuable member of the Blues squad next term as Pochettino looks to guide the Stamford Bridge outfit back into the upper echelons of the Premier League.