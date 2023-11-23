Highlights Christopher Nkunku is close to returning for Chelsea after failing to make a competitive appearance so far this season.

Nkunku could be the missing piece of Mauricio Pochettino's puzzle, with his side struggling to score goals.

If Nkunku hits the ground running when he returns to action, it could alter Chelsea's January transfer plans.

Chelsea forward Christopher Nkunku is yet to feature for his new club due to injury, and journalist Ben Jacobs has given his verdict on the Frenchman to GIVEMESPORT ahead of his potential return to action.

Nkunku moved to Chelsea for a fee of £52m from RB Leipzig back in the summer transfer window, after the Blues activated his release clause, per Sky Sports. The France international is yet to pull on a Chelsea shirt after suffering an injury during pre-season, but he could be closing in on making his competitive debut.

The 26-year-old damaged the meniscus in his knee in a pre-season fixture against Borussia Dortmund in August, just a few days before the campaign was about to get under way. Nkunku might have become a bit of a forgotten man at Chelsea, and he could be the missing piece of the puzzle in Mauricio Pochettino's quest for goals.

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Christopher Nkunku is close to returning

Nkunku has had a bit of time during the international break to build up his fitness ahead of Chelsea's trip to Newcastle United at the weekend. The former Leipzig man has been out for over three months now, so it's unlikely that we should expect him to return to training and instantly be named in the starting XI. Speaking before Chelsea's draw with Manchester City last time out, Pochettino confirmed that he's close to returning to action...

"We had some conversation and he [Nkunku] said to me I want to be ready for after the international break against Newcastle. I asked him [about playing against City] and he said 'hmmm' and I said 'you are liar'!"

One of the main issues for the Blues this campaign has been a lack of goals, something that Nkunku brings in abundance.

Christopher Nkunku - Career Stats Club Appearances Goals Assists Yellow cards Red cards Paris Saint-Germain 78 11 4 3 0 RB Leipzig 172 70 56 17 0 Stats according to Transfermarkt

Jacobs recently told GIVEMESPORT that key figures at Chelsea believe that Nkunku is the missing piece of the puzzle that they need at Stamford Bridge. Nkunku can play in a host of positions, whether that be through the middle as a centre-forward, on the wing, or even just behind the striker in an attacking midfield role. His versatility will make him a useful option for Pochettino when he returns to action.

Read More: Chelsea officials could be divided over Ivan Toney transfer plan in January

Ben Jacobs verdict

Jacobs has backed Nkunku to return from injury and hit the ground running, as he's the type of player to bounce back and start scoring goals once again. The journalist adds that the French international will feel like a completely new signing, which could influence whether they opt to bring in another striker when the January transfer window opens for business. Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Jacobs said...

"I would expect him to be able to come back and hit form quite quickly because he's just that kind of player that, even when he's out for long periods, his career suggests that he can return and score goals very quickly. Then that alleviates the pressure on the likes of Nicolas Jackson, Armando Broja, and Raheem Sterling. So obviously Nkunku will feel like a completely new signing for Chelsea when he returns, and that may influence whether Chelsea do or don't choose to move in January for another traditional striker. Because if Sterling's chipping in, if Nkunku's scoring goals, if Broja and Jackson are on the scoresheet, they've suddenly got four players that are all capable of getting regular goals and, before you know it, Chelsea are climbing up the table."

Mauricio Pochettino could reinforce other positions

Since Todd Boehly purchased the football club, Chelsea have looked to target the best young talent from around the world. The American billionaire is building a squad for the future and it appears that they will continue to try and bring up-and-coming stars to Stamford Bridge during the January transfer window.

Reports in Brazil have suggested that the next player on Chelsea's shortlist is Palmeiras wonderkid Luis Guilherme. Several clubs in Europe have met the 17-year-old's representatives, including Chelsea. Despite his age, Guilherme has already broken into the senior squad, playing 19 games in the Brazilian top flight, as per Transfermarkt.

If Nkunku provides the goals as soon as he returns, then bringing in a striker may no longer be a priority, so continuing to sign young talent could be their plan in January.