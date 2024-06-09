Highlights Nkunku's future at Chelsea is secure, with no chance of an early exit despite previous injury struggles.

Chelsea forward Christopher Nkunku endured a tricky first season at Stamford Bridge due to injuries since arriving from RB Leipzig, and Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano has now provided an update on his future, confirming that there is 'no chance' he will now leave the club.

The French international was expected to be one of Chelsea's marquee signings when he arrived through the door, but it hasn't quite worked out for him so far. Injuries have prevented Nkunku from showing his true potential and he missed the majority of the 2023/2024 season.

With a full pre-season under his belt with no fitness issues, Nkunku's impact next term will hopefully be more significant. It's been difficult to fully judge his time at Chelsea so far, but an early departure has already been ruled out.

Nkunku 'Key Part' of Chelsea's Plans

He has no chance of leaving already

According to Italian journalist Romano, Nkunku is a key part of Chelsea's plans heading into the 2024/2025 campaign, and there is now chance of an early exit...

"Christopher Nkunku, key part of Chelsea plans for next season and for the future. No chance for an exit, despite reports on bids and more. After unlucky first season, club keeps planning with Nkunku as crucial player and he’s determined to do his best for Chelsea."

Christopher Nkunku Career Stats Club Games Goals Assists RB Leipzig 172 70 56 PSG 78 11 4 Chelsea 14 3 0 Statistics correct as of 09/06/2024

A report from Sky Sports Germany journalist Philipp Hinze (via The Chelsea Chronicle) suggested that multiple clubs have registered an interest in securing the signature of Nkunku ahead of the summer transfer window. The 26-year-old has received a number of enquiries, but it appears remaining at Chelsea is the likely outcome.

After forking out £52m to sign Nkunku last year from Bundesliga side Leipzig, it wouldn't make too much sense for the Blues to cash in. The French forward is yet to show what he's capable of in a Chelsea shirt and deserves an injury-free season to prove his ability to the Stamford Bridge faithful.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Christopher Nkunku provided 22 goals and assists combined in 25 Bundesliga games in the season before joining Chelsea.

Chelsea Closing in on Pedro Lima Signing

They are wary of Real Madrid interest

Sources have confirmed to GIVEMESPORT that Chelsea are now closing in on the signing of Sport Recife youngster Pedro Lima. The 17-year-old has verbally agreed personal terms with the west London outfit, and they are hoping to agreed a deal soon.

Chelsea's recruitment team consider Lima one of the best right-backs in world football in his age group, and the final details are now being sorted between the two clubs in terms of a transfer fee. Real Madrid are also keen on the young defender, but the Blues are hoping to win the race.

