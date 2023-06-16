Chelsea’s bid to sign RB Leipzig forward Christopher Nkunku is “as good as a done deal” at Stamford Bridge, Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth has told GIVEMESPORT.

Mauricio Pochettino will hope he can turn around the Blues’ fortunes in front of goal heading into next season.

Chelsea transfer news – Christopher Nkunku

According to transfer guru Fabrizio Romano, a deal to sign RB Leipzig centre-forward is completed, with the club and player agreeing on the contract in December.

The Italian journalist understands that the Blues have agreed to announce his signing after his season, with the attacker on international duty with France over the next week.

It has been reported that co-chairman Todd Boehly will part with £53m to bring the versatile forward to the Premier League.

This season, Chelsea ranked 15th in the Premier League goalscoring charts, having bagged just 38 goals in the top flight, a major contributor to them finishing in a lowly 12th place.

Therefore, Pochettino will turn to Nkunku to provide a clinical touch in the final third as the Argentine head coach looks to get the west London outfit competing for European football again.

Paul Brown has recently told GIVEMESPORT that Chelsea fans should be excited about the prospect of the Leipzig star plying his trade at Stamford Bridge next season.

And Sheth agrees with recent reports and indicates that Nkunku’s signing at Chelsea is as good as complete, with Pochettino set to welcome his first fresh face at Cobham.

What has Sheth said about Chelsea and Nkunku?

Sheth told GIVEMESPORT: “I think he wants to bring in a striker as well. So that's going to mean he’ll have to release another one. They’ve also got Nkunku coming as well. That's as good as a done deal. So, there’s a player that Mauricio Pochettino will like.”

Will Nkunku be a good signing for Chelsea?

Nkunku, once described as “world-class” by former Leipzig assistant manager Achim Beierlorzer, has enjoyed another exceptional campaign in Germany and will feel now is the time to move to the Premier League.

The France international has hit the back of the net 23 times, providing nine assists in 36 appearances for the East German outfit this term, winning the Bundesliga’s top goalscorer award.

Meanwhile, Chelsea’s most productive player in front of goal in the Premier League was Kai Havertz, who bagged seven goals on top of laying on one assist, a paltry tally compared to Nkunku’s phenomenal season.

Therefore, it seems that Nkunku would be a sensible solution to the squad’s goalscoring problems, and this could be a signing that Thomas Tuchel and Graham Potter may wish they’d had the opportunity to utilise.