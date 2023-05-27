Chelsea has officially beaten out Manchester United to be crowned as the 2022/2023 Women’s Super League champions.

After a stunning season, Emma Hayes’ side smashed Reading 3-0 today (27 May) to secure their fourth consecutive and seventh overall WSL title.

The Blues’ win at the Madejski Stadium drew an impressive crowd, who saw the west London squad comfortably signing off the season with a stunning 58 points.

Sam Kerr opened the proceedings in the 18th minute, powerfully heading in a cross from Guro Reiten.

The Norweigian herself then made it onto the score sheet in the 42nd minute to make it two, while Kerr grabbed her second goal of the game just minutes before full-time.

Successfully retaining the WSL title for another year confirms that Hayes has completed another double this season.

Earlier this month, a single Kerr goal allowed Chelsea to lift the coveted Women’s FA Cup out of Manchester United’s hands, in front of a record-breaking crowd of 77,390 at Wembley Stadium.

Reading demoted from the Women's Super League

However, while the team at the top of the table were celebrating, the roaring win confirmed that Reading would officially be plying their trade in the Women’s Championship next season.

The Royals finished the 22/23 season on 11 points, having only won three games in total and losing a whopping 17.

Kelly Chambers' side will replace Bristol in the Championship, who secured their WSL place earlier this season.

Manchester United - so close yet so far

Despite having a phenomenal campaign and coming so close to snagging both the cup and the domestic title, Marc Skinner’s side has officially finished second in the WSL with 56 points.

Although they were pipped to the league title, United’s placement confirms that the Red Devils will be playing Women's Champions League football next season.

It’s the first time that the squad has qualified for the elite European competition since their resurrection in 2018.

Manchester United are playing Champions League football next season. Credit: Reuters

Third and fourth place

Elsewhere, third-place Arsenal ended their injury-plagued season on 47 points despite losing to Carla Ward’s Aston Villa 2-0.

The Gunners have claimed the third and final Champions League spot of the season, and will join the competition in the first round.

Manchester City has narrowly missed out on playing European football as they have finished their 22/23 campaign on 47 points. Gareth Taylor's team beat Everton 3-2 on the final day, but Arsenal's sizeable goal difference was superior.