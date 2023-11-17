Highlights Chelsea are still considering whether to sign a striker in January or wait until summer.

Chelsea are still discussing whether to move for a striker in January or wait until summer.

A lot of faith has been placed in Nicolas Jackson and Armando Broja to get the goals needed for Chelsea to return to European football.

Jackson now has six Premier League goals, including a hat-trick against Spurs, as per Transfermarkt. But it’s his off-field demeanour that has really impressed Mauricio Pochettino and his coaching staff. Jackson just exudes confidence behind the scenes. He is a really likeable character.

Nicolas Jackson - stats vs Chelsea's Premier League squad 2023/24 Output Squad rank Overall rating 6.99 3rd Goals 6 1st Yellow cards 7 1st Shots per game 3 1st Man of the match awards 1 =2nd Stats according to WhoScored

Christopher Nkunku’s return from a knee injury is also seen as important and timely. Nkunku is likely to make his debut in December despite pushing to be back in the squad for the trip to Newcastle this month.

Chelsea’s recruitment team and football staff are aligned on the instant difference he can make, and if he hits the ground running Chelsea could wait to move on a striker.

Chelsea would have had Harry Kane on their list

The challenge is Chelsea want an elite forward. They won’t buy for the sake of it or due to panic, like they arguably did with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang when Clearlake-Boehly first joined.

Although the strategy has largely been to buy young and a little less proven, the recruitment team are exploring a slightly (mid-twenties) older and established name.

There is no doubt Harry Kane would have also been on the list if he hadn’t moved to Bayern. That’s the type of profile Chelsea want: not just someone with good numbers and potential, but a world-class finisher right now. They are few and far between, so it’s not an easy task.

Not everyone within Chelsea is convinced at this point that Ivan Toney is the solution. This is also down to his lack of football due to a ban for gambling breaches and the mid-season price, potentially as high as £80m, that Brentford are expected to hold out for.

Victor Osimhen is another name Chelsea are keeping tabs on. There is low confidence from all suitors tracking him anything will be possible in January.

Coming back to youngsters, Chelsea are also currently making a big push in Brazil. There are some rivals in the industry that half-joke they are across almost every teenage talent out there.

Corinthians’ Gabriel Moscardo remains one to watch. He is a player Chelsea have been working on for quite some time and will cost around €30m. Liverpool are also tracking him having backed off Fluminense’s Andre. The feeling there is that Fulham are now the frontrunners.

Chelsea convinced Cole Palmer has a huge future

The other big news from Chelsea is a first senior England call up for Cole Palmer, and it’s richly deserved.

As previously revealed, Palmer’s exit was very much driven by the player not Manchester City. Pep Guardiola confirmed this in the build up to his side’s crazy 4-4 draw at Chelsea in which Palmer scored an injury-time equaliser from the penalty spot.

Palmer wanted minutes and he made this clear to Manchester City after winning the Under-21 Euros with England.

Chelsea originally wanted Crystal Palace’s Michael Olise originally but when that move fell through Joe Shields pushed for Palmer. He has been an inspired signing so far. Not only has he settled in quickly but there’s a swagger about him, which is exactly what Chelsea need currently. Palmer is a leader even at a young age and not afraid to rub his personality off on others.

There was a moment in Chelsea’s draw with City where he just nonchalantly walked into a huddle of opposition players and Erling Haaland had to push him away a bit like an angry bouncer. Pochettino will quite like that I think. He will want to see more players show a bit of an edge on the field. But more importantly Palmer has a coolness about him as well. This is why Chelsea are convinced he has a huge future ahead of him at the club.