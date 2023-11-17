Chelsea signed Cole Palmer from Premier League rivals Manchester City during the summer transfer window, and the England youth international has already made an instant impact. Journalist Dean Jones, in a conversation with GIVEMESPORT, has made an intriguing claim on the attacking midfielder when comparing him to Mykhailo Mudryk.

Palmer struggled to cement a regular place in Pep Guardiola's side during his time at the Etihad Stadium, but Mauricio Pochettino has shown a lot of faith in him since he moved to Chelsea. The 21-year-old has quickly become a key player at Stamford Bridge and is showing immense bravery, especially when he stepped up to dispatch a last-minute penalty against his former club.

The Blues have signed a host of young talent over the last few years, but very few have made a difference as significant as Palmer has in such a short space of time. The west London club spent a hefty £40m on Palmer in the summer, per Sky Sports, and it's already beginning to pay off.

Cole Palmer has shown Mykhailo Mudryk how it's done

Mudryk is one of a host of Chelsea players who have signed for the club over the last few years who have struggled to make an immediate impact and undoubtedly need longer to settle in. The Ukraine international has shown glimpses of what he's capable of, but he's failed to produce consistently in front of goal. Palmer, on the other hand, has adapted to Pochettino's way of playing with ease, and is already one of the first names on the team sheet at Stamford Bridge.

Mykhailo Mudryk vs Cole Palmer 2023/2024 Premier League Stats Palmer Mudryk Overall rating 6.98 6.52 Appearances 6 (3) 4 (6) Goals 4 2 Assists 2 0 Shots per game 2.1 0.6 Key Passes per game 1.6 0.6 Stats according to WhoScored

Back in August, journalist Paul Brown told GIVEMESPORT that Mudryk had shown 'absolutely nothing' to warrant a place in the Chelsea side, and Palmer's influence has meant he's finding it even more difficult to become a regular at Stamford Bridge. Palmer's performances for the Blues has even earned him a place in Gareth Southgate's England squad - the youngster was called up after scoring a late penalty against Man City. Speaking on his last-minute equaliser, Palmer showed that nothing fazes him, despite his age...

“I can’t really go and celebrate how I would [normally] celebrate if I have scored a 95th-minute equaliser because it would have been disrespectful, so I just decided to do a shrug. I don’t know why.”

Jones has suggested that Palmer is the opposite of Mudryk for Chelsea at the moment, with the former doing his talking on the pitch. The journalist adds that Palmer is a man of few words away from football, but he has a swagger and ego when playing the game. It's certainly not a dig at the young player, as he's walking the walk for Pochettino's side. Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Jones said...

"Cole Palmer does seem to be the opposite of Mudryk. With Mudryk, we hear him talking a good game away from the pitch, but when he gets on it, he's often not able to back it up. But I think it's the opposite with Cole Palmer. He's a man of few words it seems away from the pitch. When he's on the pitch, he's got this swagger about him, a bit of an ego, and I think that he just lets his feet do the talking. He walks around with a bit of arrogance. He takes the ball on in big moments. The fact that he's the penalty taker at this stage goes to show how much he fancies himself."

Mauricio Pochettino's January transfer plans

As we head towards the winter window, it could be a huge surprise to see Chelsea not continue investing, considering the money Todd Boehly has spent since taking over. Signing a striker could be a priority with the Blues struggling to convert their chances this season, with two players potentially on their shortlist.

Journalist Jones previously told GIVEMESPORT that Chelsea are keen on Brentford forward Ivan Toney, who would be open to a move to Stamford Bridge. Another option could be Napoli's Victor Osimhen, with Chelsea said to be encouraged by the Nigerian international's willingness to sign for the west London club. Nicolas Jackson was brought in during the summer transfer window, but Boehly could dip into the market for another centre-forward.