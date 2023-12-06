Highlights Chelsea midfielder Cole Palmer impresses despite being dropped to the bench against Brighton, but Mauricio Pochettino simply assessed the best combination of players for the game.

Pochettino initially had doubts about signing Palmer but has been pleased with his contributions to the team.

Pochettino likes to rotate his forwards, and with Christopher Nkunku returning from injury, there will be some decisions to make in the attacking positions.

Chelsea midfielder Cole Palmer was recently named on the bench against Brighton & Hove Albion despite an impressive start to the season, and journalist Paul Brown has explained to GIVEMESPORT Mauricio Pochettino's reasoning behind the decision, ruling out any issues between the two.

Palmer moved to Stamford Bridge for a fee of £40m from Premier League champions Manchester City, per Sky Sports, and he's quickly become a key player for Pochettino. The Blues were willing to offer Palmer a route out of the Etihad Stadium as the English youngster was struggling to find regular minutes in the talented Man City midfield.

His move to the west London club has probably gone better than he expected, playing regularly and contributing in the final third. However, Palmer was dropped to the bench against Brighton, with many Chelsea fans confused considering the performances he's produced since joining the club.

Mauricio Pochettino was unsure about Cole Palmer

When Palmer arrived at Chelsea, he came with plenty of expectations considering he played a part in Guardiola's treble-winning side. The supporters might not have expected Palmer to make the impact he has since arriving, however, and he's also taking huge responsibility in the side. The England international took a last-minute penalty against his former club to level the game - a severely high-pressure moment where he showed almost no signs of nerves.

Cole Palmer - 2023/2024 Premier League Stats Output Squad Rank Overall rating 6.86 4th Appearances 7 (4) 11th Goals 4 3rd Assists 2 =2nd Shots per game 1.8 4th Key Passes per game 1.5 =1st Stats according to WhoScored

Journalist Dean Jones previously told GIVEMESPORT that Palmer is the opposition of Mykhailo Mudryk, with the Ukraine international struggling to make an impact, whereas Palmer has been contributing for the west London club. Speaking after his equaliser against Man City, Palmer showed his confidence and lack of nerves...

“I can’t really go and celebrate how I would [normally] celebrate if I have scored a 95th-minute equaliser because it would have been disrespectful, so I just decided to do a shrug. I don’t know why.”

Before signing for Chelsea, Pochettino reportedly wasn't sure whether Palmer was the player they needed. According to the Daily Mail, Pochettino felt that Chelsea had enough attacking options, so was initially unsure of the idea. Against Brighton, Palmer was named among the substitutes, which raised question marks due to his fine form. Speaking after the game, Pochettino explained some of the changes he made, suggesting that he simply assessed what was the best combination of players to win the game.

The Blues did bring in Christopher Nkunku in the summer, but they've been waiting a while to see him in action.

Brown has suggested that Pochettino likes to shuffle the pack at times and there is no issue between him and Palmer. The journalist adds that the Argentine manager has a dilemma with selection once Christopher Nkunku returns, so it will be interesting to see what decisions the Chelsea boss makes. Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Brown said...

"I think Pochettino likes to shuffle his pack sometimes. So it's not something that Cole Palmer should be too concerned about really. He's been really good since he's gone there. I think he will be back in the team before long, but you can still expect a little bit of rotation in those forward areas, because Chelsea just have so many options. They've also got Christopher Nkunku coming back soon, so that's going to be another option and another dilemma for Pochettino about who to play in those three to four positions up top. So it'll be interesting to see what he does, but there's no issue with Cole Palmer. He's been one of their best players this season and I think he'll continue to be."

With Chelsea facing Manchester United this week, many of the supporters would have been hoping to see their summer signing, Nkunku, in action. However, speaking before the game, Pochettino confirmed that the United fixture could come too soon for the French international.

Pochettino explained that the Chelsea fans would see Nkunku donning the Blues' shirt soon, but he reiterated that the club need to be careful and continue managing his fitness. Nkunku hasn't featured for his new club in a competitive capacity. After joining in the summer, the former RB Leipzig man was involved in pre-season, but suffered an injury just a few weeks before the new campaign.