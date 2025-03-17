Chelsea are investigating online racial abuse subjected towards Wesley Fofana following the 1-0 loss to Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium.

The defender shared screenshots of abusive messages he received in the aftermath of the Premier League encounter, and the Blues will now contact the relevant authorities.

"Chelsea Football Club is appalled and disgusted by the recent rise in online racial abuse towards our players," a club statement read. "The abuse Wes Fofana has been subjected to following yesterday’s fixture is abhorrent and will not be tolerated.

"Wes and all our players have our full support. We will work with the relevant authorities in identifying the perpetrators and take the strongest possible action."

Chelsea will now contact Instagram to work with them and ask for the messages in question to be removed, and the process to do so fast-tracked. The west Londoners are committed to working with social media companies to eradicate abuse.

Fofana has taken to social media to release a statement of his own, stating: "2025, stupidity and cruelty no longer hide. It's not just football, it's not just a 'game' when some believe that their skin colour makes them superior to others. It's time for things to change, for platforms to take action, and for everyone to take responsibility."

Chelsea's leadership team, along with club officials, players and staff, have all been in touch with Fofana to show him their support.

