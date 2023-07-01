Chelsea 'remain confident' they will reach an agreement with Brighton & Hove Albion for the transfer of Moises Caicedo, journalist Rudy Galetti has told GIVEMESPORT.

The Ecuadorian midfielder could leave the Seagulls this summer, with Chelsea among the clubs interested in the player.

Chelsea transfer news - Moises Caicedo

According to the Daily Mail, the Blues had a £60 million bid for Caicedo rejected earlier this month but are set to re-open talks with Brighton to reach an agreement.

The same source indicates that Brighton chairman Tony Bloom has set an asking price of £80 million for the ball-winner, and given Chelsea's sale of Mason Mount to Manchester United for £55 million plus £5 million in add-ons, the club may return with fresh impetus to get the deal done.

The effect of the Mount transfer is twofold, with the sale also taking out one of the contenders for Caicedo's services. The Metro believe that Manchester United have made the decision to pull out of the running - if indeed they were even in it - while Arsenal have instead signed Declan Rice and look to be adding Jurrien Timber to boot.

This leaves Chelsea as the only major suitors for the player as things stand, meaning a deal is likely to get done this summer, particularly given Mauricio Pochettino's desire to add a midfielder who can complement Enzo Fernandez in a double pivot.

That being said, other sources indicate that Brighton will instead hold out for £100 million for Caicedo, as per The Athletic.

What has Galetti said about Chelsea and Caicedo?

Galetti told GIVEMESPORT: "The situation with Chelsea and Caicedo basically hasn't changed in these last few days. In fact, Chelsea remain confident they will reach an agreement with Brighton for Moises, and they are working hard in this direction to close all the gaps in the negotiations with Brighton."

What would Caicedo bring to Chelsea?

Alongside Fernanzez, the 5 foot 10 Caicedo would provide security, progressive passing and physicality at the base of midfield, along with allowing Chelsea's wing-backs Reece James and Ben Chilwell to bomb forward at will. Caicedo excels at winning the ball, whether through pass interceptions or tackles, and then finding forward passes into the feet of more advanced teammates.

Having lost N'golo Kante and Mateo Kovacic already this summer, Caicedo is exactly the kind of player Chelsea need. It is clear to see why they are desperate for his signature - but that will only help Brighton in these negotiations.