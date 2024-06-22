Highlights Chelsea have agreed to sign Brazilian teenager Estevao Willian from Palmeiras, known as 'Messinho'.

The initial fee for Estevao is £28.7m with the potential to rise to £48m based on appearances for Palmeiras and Chelsea.

The Blues beat competition from Real Madrid and Barcelona to secure the talented 17-year-old.

Chelsea have confirmed that they have agreed a deal with Palmeiras for the transfer of Estevao Willian, the Brazilian teenager who has been nicknamed 'Messinho'. The talented 17-year-old is set to join the Premier League club in the summer of 2025 when he turns 18.

The Blues' interest in Estevao goes back months, with them eager to bring the sensational youngster into the fold as part of their strategy of signing the best young players in the world. He had attracted interest from Real Madrid and Barcelona in recent months, which illustrates the heights that many clubs believe he can reach.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Chelsea will pay an initial fee of €34m (£28.7m) for Estevao, but that has the potential to rise to as much as £48m, per The Athletic. The add-ons for those additional costs will be based on the number of appearances he makes with Palmeiras, as well as him starting multiple games for the Stamford Bridge club once he arrives next year.

Messinho's Career So Far

Teenager is already a regular in Palmeiras' setup

Despite his tender age, Messinho has been touted to make a huge impact during his football career. Making his debut in Brazil's top flight back in December 2023, the winger has gone on to make a further 22 appearances for Palmeiras' senior side, registering four goals and three assists along the way.

Although he hasn't got buckets of senior football under his belt before his huge switch to the Premier League, many have been shocked by the sheer ability he possesses. His manager, Abel Ferreira, showered him with praise by saying that he is "different from anything I’ve ever seen in football." Meanwhile, Brazilian football expert, Guilherme Goya, has said that the 17-year-old is more talented than the likes of Endrick and Gabriel Jesus.

"His dribbling and technical quality has led him to become one of the team’s main creators. What you see in terms of his technical ability is that he’s well above what you’d expect for someone his age," Goya said.

"Estevao is one of the most skilled players to ever come through at Palmeiras, more than Endrick and Gabriel Jesus. With the ball at his feet, he stands out for his quick dribbling as well as having the ability to improvise."

Chelsea's Other Young Signings

Estevao the latest prodigy to be recruited by Todd Boehly

Estevao Willian's signing is just the latest bit of youth-focused recruitment Chelsea have completed since Todd Beohly and Clearlake Capital took over at Stamford Bridge. The club's owners clearly have one eye on the future going by the sheer number of young players they have brought to west London so far.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Chelsea's outlay on teenagers under Boehly has now risen to over £150m following Estevao Willian's signing.

Ecuador sensation Kendry Paez will also be joining the club in the summer of 2025 along with Messinho, having been bought in the summer of 2023. Angelo Gabriel, Romeo Lavia, and Andrey Santos were all also signed before even turning 20, marking a radical shift from the days of signing proven stars under Roman Abramovich.