Chelsea midfielder Conor Gallagher's future has been a hot topic on summer deadline day with Tottenham eyeing a late deal for the England international, and sources have provided an update on the situation to GIVEMESPORT.

Chelsea transfer news - Connor Gallagher

Having struggled to truly establish himself during an incredibly turbulent 2022/23 campaign at Stamford Bridge, Gallagher seems to have an admirer in new manager Mauricio Pochettino.

Compared to only starting 18 Premier League games last time out - albeit featuring in another 17 from the bench - Gallagher has started in all three of Chelsea's top flight fixtures so far this season, and even captained the side against AFC Wimbledon in the League Cup in midweek.

Nonetheless, sources have revealed to GIVEMESPORT that Chelsea have been open to cashing in on Gallagher all summer, which is no surprise considering they have invested heavily in signing Romeo Lavia from Southampton and Moises Caciedo from Brighton.

Combined with Enzo Fernandes, the Blues now have an incredibly expensive midfield, while youngster Lesley Ugochukwu was used there in the 2-1 win over Wimbledon, suggesting he may be seen as a potential back-up option. Reece James can play in central midfield if required as well.

Heading into Deadline Day, GIVEMESPORT have been informed that Chelsea will accept any offer that meets their valuation of at least £50m and while Gallagher ideally wants to stay at Stamford Bridge, he will leave if the club accept an offer. The former Crystal Palace loanee is aware that he could be sold today, meaning his association with the club he joined way back in 2008 could soon be coming to an abrupt end.

Chelsea summer signings 2023 Axel Disasi (Monaco) £38.5m Nicolas Jackson (Villarreal) £30.1m Christopher Nkunku (RB Leipzig) £52m Kendry Paez (Independiente del Valle) £17.27m Robert Sanchez (Brighton) £25m Moises Caicedo (Brighton) £115m Lesley Ugochukwu (Rennes) £23.5m Angelo Gabriel (Santos) Undisclosed Alex Matos (Norwich) Undisclosed Diego Moreira (Benfica) Undisclosed Ishe Samuels-Smith (Everton) Undisclosed Dujuan Richards (Phoenix All Stars Academy) Undisclosed Romeo Lavia (Southampton) £58m Deivid Washington (Santos) £17.1m Djordje Petrovic (New England Revolution) £14m All fees courtesy of Sky Sports

Tottenham approach for Gallagher

GMS sources have also revealed that Tottenham have already made an approach for Gallagher, however an offer is dependent on them selling Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg.

That remains a distinct possibility as Fulham are in talks to sign the Denmark international according to Sky Sports. Hojbjerg has been lined up as a potential replacement for star midfield enforcer Joao Paulinha, who has been given permission to discuss a move to Bayern Munich.

Chelsea signings on deadline day

Elsewhere, talkSPORT's Alex Crook has informed GIVEMESPORT that Chelsea are unlikely to do any more business on the inward front after signing Cole Palmer from Manchester City.

He told GMS: "I think in terms of the first team incomings [they're done now]. They moved quite quickly for Cole Palmer in the end. Key to that deal was his relationship with Joe Shields, who's part of Chelsea's massive recruitment team and was at Man City, discovered the likes of Palmer and Phil Foden. So yeah, I think they're probably done there - it's just a case of trying to shift players out."