Highlights Chelsea are focused on offloading players like Armando Broja and Conor Gallagher in final days of transfer window.

West Ham, Aston Villa and Wolves are interested in Broja, but the asking price could be a problem.

Gallagher's potential exit is less likely, but Chelsea will consider offers with the player wanting a higher salary.

Chelsea are in for a busy end to the January transfer window, although outgoings will be the main focus.

Armando Broja remains a possible exit with Fulham one club to watch. Marco Silva really wants a striker this month and it's understood Fulham are currently considering a loan.

Chelsea are hoping for (and many sources feel will push for) a permanence to any deal. It was the same with Ian Maatsen, and eventually the club softened their stance with Dortmund, but it appears the starting point with Broja will be to try and get a fee via a straight transfer or loan with obligation.

Although some reports indicate Chelsea will hold out for £50m+, my understanding remains offers will be entertained around the £35m mark and upwards.

Related Fabrizio Romano says West Ham are 'big admirers' of Armando Broja West Ham United are among the sides keen on Armando Broja after he has been put on the market by Chelsea.

Aston Villa also like Broja but haven't yet made an enquiry. Wolves have also explored Broja but currently feel the price is too high. West Ham can't be entirely discounted due to holding a historical interest having made a £33m bid in summer 2022.

Chelsea might accept £60m package for Conor Gallagher

A Conor Gallagher exit this window is less likely compared to Broja but can't be entirely ruled out. Chelsea's policy is to consider offers for players who have less than two years left on their contract. It will take £45m+, and some sources even indicate the total package Chelsea might accept will be closer to £60m with bonuses included.

Gallagher is no closer to a new deal despite being one of Chelsea's top performers this season. He would also expect around £150k-per-week with any renewal, which is another complicating factor with it being suggested he currently earns £50k-per-week, according to Spotrac.

Sources say Gallagher would ideally like to stay this window, especially with a League Cup Final on the horizon against Liverpool in February, but the fact Enzo Fernandez and Moises Caicedo may well start that game in his place somewhat illustrates why Chelsea are considering trying to cash in.

How Conor Gallagher compares to Tottenham midfielders PL stats per game (2023-24) Gallagher Yves Bissouma Pape Sarr Appearances 20 15 18 Minutes 1691 1220 1177 Goals 0 0 2 Assists 4 0 2 Tackles 2.7 3.3 1.2 Interceptions 1.4 1.3 0.7 Fouls 2.4 1.3 0.9 Pass success (%) 91.1 91.3 89.6 Key passes 1.4 0.4 0.8 Statistics according to WhoScored (Correct as of 26-01-24)

Spurs haven't made another bid yet for Gallagher, or even opened formal talks, but if Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg departs they could yet provide us with some drama in the final few days of the window.

Spurs valued Gallagher closer to £35m last summer and would need to offer far more to stand a chance if they do choose to move.

Pochettino is still considering late striker deal

Chelsea are also looking at incomings, but only if the right name presents itself. Villa striker Jhon Duran was discussed internally, but no approach made. And the Colombian now has a hamstring injury.

Leipzig's Benjamin Sesko is still admired but won't move mid-season. And it doesn't appear, to date anyway, Chelsea are going to try and hijack Spurs' advanced talks for Club Brugge's Antonio Nusa despite trying for the player last summer.

Karim Benzema's wages are off-putting to Chelsea, and there is no green light from Saudi dealmakers both within Al-Ittihad or the Ministry of Sport, to allow him to leave for Europe just yet.

Related Chelsea 'favourites' to sign Osimhen; Salah could sign new Liverpool contract Chelsea look to be in pole position to land Victor Osimhen this summer while Mo Salah is ready to sign new Liverpool deal.

Chelsea have been alerted to the fact Callum Wilson could be available for £18-20m, although Newcastle sources still insist he is not for sale. This only serves to show Newcastle may have to sell someone they don't want to lose. There has been no move for Wilson yet from Chelsea, though, but a lot can change in the final few days of the window.

This all shows Chelsea are taking their time and exploring multiple targets without any plans to panic buy. Plus, a lot of focus is already being put into the summer when an elite name like Victor Osimhen, a top Chelsea target, is expected to be available.

Chelsea's cautiousness in the market so far also shows there is confidence in Christopher Nkunku, who is now back in full training, to make an impact in the second-half of the season.