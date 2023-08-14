Chelsea star Conor Gallagher could have his future decided if Romeo Lavia and Moises Caicedo join the club, journalist Paul Brown has suggested to GIVEMESPORT.

Gallagher has been linked with moves away from Stamford Bridge all summer, with Brown hinting he could be about to depart the club.

Chelsea transfer news - Conor Gallagher

With what has been a typically hectic summer at Chelsea, the Blues' mind-boggling activity looks set to continue into the final few weeks of the transfer window.

Having reportedly rejected a move to Liverpool last week, Moises Caicedo decided on a switch to Chelsea, bringing an end to one of the year's most elongated transfer sagas.

It's claimed that a fee in the region of £115 million was agreed between Chelsea and Brighton & Hove Albion, making Caicedo the most expensive British transfer of all time.

Of course, it's the second time this year the west Londoners have broken the transfer record, but as for their incomings this summer, it's rumoured there could be yet more additions.

The Blues have been locked in transfer talks with Southampton star Lavia, with a reported £55 million bid having been lodged for the Belgian midfielder.

That's despite Liverpool also being interested in Lavia, with the Merseyside-based outfit said to have seen a £60 million offer accepted by the Southampton board.

With two potential midfield incomings being mooted, attention has switched to what it could mean for academy product Gallagher.

What has Paul Brown said about Conor Gallagher and Chelsea?

Speaking in an interview with GIVEMESPORT, journalist Brown questioned what Lavia and Caicedo joining Chelsea would mean for Gallagher's career in blue.

On the England international, Brown said: “There's still a possibility that this might make his mind up and that he decides he does want to leave. There are clubs who are interested in him, but I think we have to wait and see really to make sure that Lavia does come in.

“Because if it is just Caicedo that comes in, I think Gallagher knows that he'll get chances and he's in a pretty good position now to stake a claim at Chelsea.

“He’s probably closer to the first team than he has been for quite a while. So I think he wants to stick around and probably will in the end.”

What's next for Chelsea this summer?

Gallagher has been involved in the Chelsea squad throughout pre-season and even played the full 90 minutes during their season opener at Stamford Bridge against Liverpool.

Notching up a respectable 7.6 FotMob rating, it appears on the surface that Gallagher does have a role to play in Mauricio Pochettino's squad.

Away from the Caicedo, Lavia and Gallagher sagas, Chelsea are also said to be targeting Crystal Palace star-man Michael Olise.

That's according to The Evening Standard who claim a deal in the region of £45 million is currently in the works between Crystal Palace and Chelsea.

Olise is set to miss the first part of the Premier League campaign through injury, but a return to action is expected to come in the autumn.