Chelsea midfielder Conor Gallagher could bring “a substantial fee” to the club if new manager Mauricio Pochettino “doesn’t want him” at Stamford Bridge, Daily Express journalist Ryan Taylor has suggested to GIVEMESPORT.

The Blues will look to offload players in the upcoming transfer market to generate funds for signings.

Chelsea transfer news – Conor Gallagher

According to FootballTransfers, West Ham United are looking at signing Gallagher as well as Manchester United’s Scott McTominay and Southampton’s James Ward-Prowse as they search for a replacement for the expected departure of Declan Rice.

Meanwhile, a report from MailOnline last month indicated that Newcastle United could aim to strike a deal with Chelsea for their academy product as the 23-year-old looks for regular Premier League football.

It is claimed that the Blues value the £50,000 per-week earner at around £44m as they look to squeeze every penny out of a potential Stamford Bridge exit.

Chelsea will need to bring in money by offloading players this summer after co-chairman Todd Boehly spent almost £600m on transfer fees during his first two windows at the club.

However, journalist Paul Brown has recently suggested to GIVEMESPORT that Gallagher could be “perfect” under Pochettino at Stamford Bridge as the Blues weigh up whether to keep or sell the former Crystal Palace loan star.

What has Taylor said about Chelsea and Gallagher?

Taylor told GIVEMESPORT: “I think external factors need to be considered with someone like Gallagher's future, like whether Pochettino rates him.

“I think Chelsea need to sell players this summer, and I think Gallagher is someone that could probably get them a substantial fee if Pochettino doesn't want him.”

What next for Chelsea and Gallagher?

If this season is anything to go by, Chelsea may feel they would be better cashing in on Gallagher than keeping him around, further decreasing his value at Stamford Bridge.

The six-cap England international played in just 47% of available Premier League minutes across 35 appearances this term, hinting that he hasn’t become a regular in west London like he would have hoped.

And the Epsom-born talent only hit the back of the net three times and provided one assist for his teammates, which pales in comparison to his 13 goal contributions during his loan spell at Crystal Palace last season.

If Gallagher aspires to become a regular England international, the midfielder will feel he has to nail down a starting XI spot at Stamford Bridge.

But if Pochettino feels this is not an option, the talent will have to move elsewhere as he looks to showcase what he can bring to the team outside west London.