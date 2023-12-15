Highlights Chelsea may have to sell Conor Gallagher in January due to financial regulations and their need for a striker.

Chelsea midfielder Conor Gallagher has captained Mauricio Pochettino's side at times this season and performed well, but journalist Ben Jacobs has now provided a major internal update on his future to GIVEMESPORT, suggesting that he could be on his way out the door.

Since the change of ownership at Stamford Bridge the west London club have invested significant amounts of money in a host of new talent. However, Chelsea are unable to continue spending without any repercussions due to financial fair play regulations, so the reality is, some of their current squad will have to leave. In recent years Pochettino's side have been forced to offload academy graduates. the likes of Fikayo Tomori, Lewis Hall, and Tammy Abraham, have all been sacrificed. Due to the club not paying a penny to bring them to Stamford Bridge, it counts for pure profit on the books.

Conor Gallagher could be sold in January

Clubs in the Premier League have shown interest in Gallagher for a few years now, but Chelsea opted to keep him at the club. The Blues even rejected a £45m offer from Everton, and since then, he's become a regular under Pochettino. Despite there being signs that Gallagher was part of Pochettino's plans during the summer transfer window, clubs still started to show an interest.

West Ham United were also one of the clubs considering a move for Gallagher and they saw a bid rejected in July, worth £40m. Since then, speculation surrounding Gallagher's future has quietened down due to the important role he's playing for Chelsea this campaign. However, a recent report has now suggested that he could be on his way out.

Conor Gallagher's Premier League statistics - Chelsea squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 15 3rd Assists 4 1st Key Passes Per Game 1.5 =1st Tackles Per Game 2.9 2nd Interceptions Per Game 1.3 =1st Match rating 7.05 1st Statistics via WhoScored - Correct as of 14/12/2023

As per MailOnline, Chelsea are considering a shock January sale of Gallagher as they struggle to comply with the Premier League's financial regulations. The report claims that the west London club are desperate to bring in a striker, and may have to offload one of their current players to do so.

Gallagher's £50,000-a-week contract is set to expire in 2025, so it's nearing the time when an extension will be offered - or not, if they're planning on cashing in. Gallagher is a proven Premier League player and Chelsea are likely to have to replace him if he leaves, and given their track record on signings of late, you wouldn't bank on his replacement making an instant impact.

Jacobs has now provided an internal update on the situation with Gallagher and Chelsea. Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Jacobs said...

"Even though he's been playing and captaining at the moment anyway, there's no advanced new contract offer either. So sources indicate that Chelsea are waiting. They like Gallagher, they respect Gallagher, they know that he can be a leader, and they know he's had plenty of minutes. So there's no sort of desperation to force him out the door. But if the right offer comes in January, then a bit like Lewis Hall, who ironically had signed a new deal weeks or so before he left, and yet he was sold to Newcastle, that's a good example of opportunism. The right amount came in and Chelsea said to Hall, listen, we think you should go. And Lewis Hall said, I think he grew up in Newcastle fan, that was the right move for him as well. So it just suited all parties. And if that scenario happens with Gallagher then Chelsea will be open to selling."

Journalist Paul Brown recently told GIVEMESPORT that Chelsea aren't progressing under Pochettino at the moment. The reliable reporter adds, however, that he doesn't expect any other manager to be doing much better than the Argentine, but there's no doubt they need to improve drastically.

With the Blues sitting in 12th place in the Premier League table, there has been plenty of talk from Chelsea supporters to suggest that Pochettino should be shown the door, but according to Football Insider, Todd Boehly is not in a rush to sack the former Tottenham Hotspur boss as it stands.