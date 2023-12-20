Highlights Chelsea's inconsistent form in the 2023/24 season has hindered their chances of qualifying for European football at Stamford Bridge

Despite significant spending in the summer transfer window, the Blues may need to offload Conor Gallagher to fund signings in other areas of Mauricio Pochettino's squad.

Meanwhile, 2023 summer signing Romeo Lavia is reportedly nearing a return to action.

Chelsea midfielder Conor Gallagher has been “looked at” by several clubs, as journalist Ben Jacobs provides GIVEMESPORT with an internal update on the midfielder’s future at Stamford Bridge.

Mauricio Pochettino’s Blues have endured a mixed start to the 2023/24 Premier League season, with Gallagher playing a significant role in the campaign.

Chelsea hope to secure qualification for European football, having finished in the bottom half of the Premier League for the first time in over 20 years during the 2022/23 season. However, Pochettino’s side must start picking up points sooner rather than later to push themselves into continental qualification contention in 2024.

Chelsea’s inconsistent 2023/24 campaign

Chelsea have been the epitome of inconsistency throughout the 2023/24 campaign, having struggled to sustain results during the first half of the season. The Blues sit tenth in the Premier League, 12 points behind fourth-placed Manchester City and 17 points off league leaders Arsenal.

The two-time European Cup champions have won six games in the top-flight and have been beaten on seven occasions, displaying their inability to rack up points consistently. Their 28 goals scored ranks them ninth in the table for their form in the final third, whilst conceding 26 at the other end places them 11th in keeping the ball out of the back of the net.

Chelsea's form has seemed uninspiring despite the appointment of Pochettino, who will be frustrated with his side’s inability to string positive results together. That is despite the west London outfit reportedly spending over £430m during the 2023 summer transfer window, including a British record deal to sign Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder Moises Caicedo for £115m.

The Blues also signed Southampton midfielder Romeo Lavia in a deal worth £58m after the Belgium international moved to Stamford Bridge instead of Liverpool. The 19-year-old has yet to play for the west London outfit, having nursed an injury following his arrival from St. Mary’s.

Given Chelsea’s spending during the summer, the club must be wary of the Premier League’s profit and sustainability regulations. The MailOnline claims that Chelsea could look to offload Gallagher at a price tag of around £45m to fund signings in other areas of Pochettino’s squad.

The 23-year-old has 18 months remaining on his deal at Stamford Bridge and is reluctant to sign a long-term contract in west London, making him culpable for a sale in 2024. Jacobs has also told GIVEMESPORT (15th December), that Gallagher intends to fight for his place at Stamford Bridge, having been made captain on several occasions during the 2023/24 season.

Conor Gallagher - 2023/24 Premier League stats Output Squad ranking Overall rating 7.10 1st Assists 4 1st Average passes per game 53.8 6th Key passes per game 1.4 =3rd Pass success rate 91.5% 4th Tackles per game 2.8 2nd Interceptions per game 1.5 1st Fouls per game 2.3 1st Stats according to WhoScored

Ben Jacobs on Conor Gallagher’s Chelsea future

Jacobs has claimed that Gallagher has always been someone who could be available on the market, which remains true heading into the 2024 winter transfer window. The journalist claims that, with Lavia set to return from injury, the Blues hierarchy could be prepared to sell Gallagher. Jacobs told GIVEMESPORT:

“Lavia is coming back from injury and will play his first Chelsea minutes, and there are plenty of other midfielders; for the right offer, Chelsea's hierarchy would be prepared to sell. But Gallagher has had this speculation from the beginning of the season, even in January 2023. “He's constantly had this speculation that he's on the market and had interest and offers, even though Tottenham didn't choose to move at the back end of the last window. Everton, Newcastle and other clubs have scouted or enquired at different levels. West Ham are another one. So, lots of clubs have looked at Gallagher. He’s always been there in the market as somebody that might go, which remains true.”

Chelsea transfer news, including reported Ramsdale interest

With the winter transfer window on the horizon, co-owner and chairman Todd Boehly could prepare for another cash splurge during the market. According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Chelsea and Manchester City have asked to be informed about River Plate midfielder Claudio Echeverri’s situation.

Barcelona are also keen on the 17-year-old, but their issues with Financial Fair Play make a potential deal complicated. Echeverri has a release clause worth €25m (£22m), which will rise to €30m (£25m) in the final days of the market.

Meanwhile, talkSPORT reports that Chelsea could step up their interest in Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale. The England international is expected to depart the Emirates Stadium after losing his place in Mikel Arteta’s side to David Raya. However, a January exit for Ramsdale isn’t a certainty.

Pochettino has urged the Chelsea board to sign reinforcements with more Premier League experience, and their need for a goalkeeper has heightened after it emerged Robert Sanchez could face a spell on the sidelines with a knee injury. The Blues host Newcastle United in a Carabao Cup quarter-final on 19th December before taking on Gary O’Neil’s Wolverhampton Wanderers at Molineux on Christmas Eve.