The Blues are unlikely to match Newcastle's demands, reaching £115million.

Chelsea and West Ham are interested in Lille striker Jonathan David.

Chelsea consider Newcastle United striker Alexander Isak ‘absolutely too expensive’ as the Blues are aware of the Swede’s situation this summer, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Despite many rumours swirling around Chelsea’s interest in Isak, Romano suggests the Blues are unlikely to match Newcastle’s 'crazy' demands.

Isak, alongside midfielder Bruno Guimaraes, are the two Newcastle stars linked with a summer exit – amid Financial Fair Play concerns, the Magpies could be looking to offload several players this transfer window.

Manchester City were reportedly interested in Guimaraes, who saw his release clause expire last week – his possible exit would now mean a round of negotiations with Newcastle for any interested club.

The Magpies are keen to keep hold of their biggest stars and Eddie Howe’s side look to return to the top four next season, after a seventh-place finish in the previous campaign.

Newcastle could now reportedly demand more than £115m for Isak, according to MailOnline, as his market value is at least double the £63m the Magpies paid in 2022 to Real Sociedad.

Such a deal would take Chelsea’s club-record fee beyond the £115m the Blues paid for midfielder Moises Caicedo last year, as Romano suggests Isak is now considered too expensive for the club.

Chelsea’s Deal for Isak Unlikely

Newcastle would ask ‘crazy money’

Romano, writing in his Daily Briefing, suggests that Newcastle would ask ‘crazy money’ for Isak’s departure as the Magpies are now thinking of offering a new deal for their star striker:

“We’ve had many rumours about Alexander Isak and Chelsea, with contacts taking place with Newcastle, and from what I’m told Chelsea are 100% aware of the situation with the Swedish striker – he is considered absolutely too expensive. “We already know that Chelsea felt Nico Williams and Michael Olise were too expensive. “Newcastle would ask for crazy money for Isak, he has a long-term contract at the club, and they are also thinking internally at the moment about offering him a new deal.”

Isak, who was described as ‘exceptional’ by Gary Lineker, is currently under contract at St. James’ Park until 2028 – he signed a six-year deal just two seasons ago.

Chelsea could now be forced to look elsewhere as the Swede’s departure seems unlikely this summer – under new manager, Enzo Maresca, the Blues are keen to strengthen their attacking options before the Italian’s debut Premier League season.

The club have recently missed out on RB Leipzig star Benjamin Sesko after the Slovenia international decided to snub interest from both Chelsea and Arsenal and signed a new deal with the Bundesliga side.

The Blues now seem to have identified other targets in attack – in recent days they were linked with Hoffenheim starlet Maximilian Beier and Lille forward Jonathan David.

Alexander Isak Stats (2023-24) Competition Games Goals Assists Minutes per goal Premier League 30 21 2 108 Champions League 5 1 0 313 FA Cup 4 2 0 166 EFL Cup 1 1 0 62

Chelsea Interested in Jonathan David

West Ham are in the race

Chelsea and West Ham are seriously interested in bolstering their attack with Lille striker Jonathan David this summer, according to Sky Sports journalist Florian Plettenberg.

The German football insider suggests David’s move to the Premier League is ‘most likely’ this transfer window as several clubs have gathered information on his availability.

David is coming off a superb season in Ligue 1, with 19 goals and four assists in 34 appearances for Lille.

