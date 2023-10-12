Highlights Chelsea will hold talks over bringing 'forgotten' player back to London.

£60m star's days could be numbered in one position at Stamford Bridge.

Pochettino 'excited' about 19-year-old behind the scenes at Cobham training HQ.

After sealing his season-long loan switch from Chelsea to Nottingham Forest, Andrey Santos sat with a beaming smile on his face to give a first interview with his new club about his feelings.

“My last season in Brazil was good but now I want to play in the Premier League because it has always been my dream,” he said. “I want to enjoy it…I want to play a lot of matches.”

We are now eight games into the new season yet Santos does not have a single minute of Premier League action under his belt. Chelsea fans are bemused: in pre-season the young Brazilian was lighting things up.

He’s a player that describes himself as being “good at passing and in the press” and has a "love for scoring goals” yet apart from an outing in the Carabao Cup against Burnley, he has not been seen. Even worse, Forest lost that game so appearance opportunities in the EFL Cup are now gone.

For a talented teen that captained Brazil Under-20s at the World Cup four months ago and then stamped his mark on Chelsea’s first team in the early weeks of Pochettino’s reign, it seems bizarre that he is suddenly a forgotten man.

Forest usually use a midfield three and opportunities to start rotating the options in there should be seen. Ibrahim Sangare and Nicolas Dominguez joined on deadline day though and - to be frank - those two moments have nudged Santos down the order. They have been regulars alongside Orel Mangala in recent weeks.

In Danilo, Brandon Aguilera, Ryan Yates and Chekhou Kouyate, Forest have other depth options of their own that will be pushing for a run-out every week. At this stage there is little doubt Santos would have been better off staying at Chelsea, where he would have picked up more game-time given their injury problems.

Yet the deal was sealed at a time when there was genuine uncertainty about getting other faces in at the end of the window and the priority for Forest has been to bed in two players who have joined on permanent deals. In terms of growth and first-team projection that makes more sense than bringing on a Chelsea asset.

Stories have begun to surface that Chelsea are now considering recalling the player from the City Ground in January. Sources at Chelsea insist that decision has not yet been made but there is potential for him to return and find a new loan side in the second half of this season if things do not improve.

Santos has become the victim of a Forest’s late success in the market but after discussions between clubs recently, Chelsea have been assured that opportunities are coming.

Beyond the fact Forest do have strength in numbers in that area of the field, insiders say they have wanted to take time to decide when to use Santos and to play a certain style and mindset that has been needed for the various opponents.

FC Porto were one of the clubs trying to sign Santos on loan before he moved to Forest and it is understood there is some regret around this choice of move as it stands.

Santos was keen to join a Premier League side to start familiarising himself with the environment but, in hindsight, maybe a move abroad would have been better after all.

Marc Cucurella could get new 'chance' to impress

Cucurella’s days at right-back should be numbered for a while as Reece James and Malo Gusto come back into contention after the international break.

Chelsea face Arsenal at Stamford Bridge in their first game back and it will now become interesting to discover exactly how Mauricio Pochettino views his full-back options.

Marc Cucurella - vs current Chelsea Premier League squad 2023/24 Ouptut Squad ranking Overall rating 7.12 2nd Pass success rate 90.6% =5th Aerial duels won per game 1 =7th Tackles per game 3 2nd Interceptions per game 2 1st Clearances per game 3.5 2nd Stats according to WhoScored

If James is fully fit, as sources say he now is, he should get the nod ahead of Gusto. But will we see Cucurella put pressure on Levi Colwill at left-back?

The young England star has been untouchable this season, starting all eight Premier League games, and there is every reason to believe he will be tasked with stopping Bukayo Saka when Arsenal come to town.

Yet Colwill’s brilliance does not come without its flaws and even against Burnley he was exposed at times on the left side of that defence.

With Ben Chilwell expected to be out for two more months, this would seem like a chance for Cucurella to determine whether he has a genuine long-term future at Stamford Bridge.

Pochettino excited about 19-year-old behind the scenes

Chelsea are excited about the return of Carney Chukwuemeka but are expected to resist the temptation to give him too many minutes, too soon.

Pochettino has been very impressed by the 19-year-old midfielder but a knee injury set him back just as he was making his mark on the team.

Competition for places is now heating up in his role so while we might not see him rushed back as Chelsea face Arsenal and Brentford in the Premier League, it could well be the case that he gets a start when they play Blackburn in the Carabao Cup.