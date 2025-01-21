Chelsea are deciding whether to place a bid for Manchester United winger Alejandro Garnacho as they assess adding another wide attacker before the January window shuts.

The Blues face competition from Napoli and must contend with Manchester United’s €70m asking price, which has already been quoted in talks with the Italian side. That number may drop somewhat as the window draws to a close but Manchester United are sticking to a high valuation given Garnacho's value to the squad and high ceiling.

Napoli have currently placed two offers, while Garnacho - described as "incredible" by teammate Rasmus Hojlund - has held direct talks with Antonio Conte, but Chelsea can’t be discounted.

A move to Stamford Bridge was fuelled on Monday night when Garnacho’s agents Carlos Cambeiro and Quique De Lucas posted footage of them watching Chelsea’s win over Wolves. GIVMESPORT understands the pair were not directly invited by Chelsea’s owners, but that talks have taken place as Chelsea assess whether to bid.

Chelsea Also Keen on Jamie Gittens and Mathys Tel

The Blues could move for a striker if Nkunku leaves

Chelsea also hold an interest in Dortmund’s Jamie Gittens and Bayern Munich’s Mathys Tel. The latter is a difficult deal to pull off given Bayern’s reluctance to sell. The German side retain an interest in Christopher Nkunku but are currently put off by the £60m+ asking price. If Bayern don't push for Nkunku it makes it harder for Chelsea to land Tel even though both prospective transfers would be separate deals.

Chelsea are also in the market for a striker in 2025, and were Nkunku to depart a late-window move for one is not ruled out.

Christopher Nkunku's Record at Chelsea Games 42 Goals 16 Assists 4

Chelsea hold a strong interest in Ipswich striker Liam Delap, and are viewed by many industry insiders as in pole position to land his signature. Ipswich don’t wish to sell mid-season, but a summer exit is realistic. Manchester City have a buy-back clause for Delap, but there is no indication yet that they plan to trigger it.

Benjamin Sesko is another target, with Chelsea expected to face firm competition from Arsenal and possibly Manchester United as well. However, Chelsea will not make an approach for Dusan Vlahovic despite links. Talks with Juventus have only focused on Renato Veiga, who also has an offer from Dortmund.

Chelsea Focusing on Outgoings

West Ham are interested in Dewsbury-Hall and Chukwuemeka

Chelsea’s primary focus is on several outgoings in the final days of the window, but it’s clear they will be opportunistic should the right kind of profile become available to buy.

The closest outgoing as of Tuesday night is Cesare Casadei, with both Lazio and Torino pushing to finalise a deal.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall made his first Premier League start for Chelsea on Monday night against Wolves.

West Ham are considering bidding for both Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall and Carney Chukwuemeka. The latter could also still be loaned to Strasbourg, with Caleb Wiley expected to be recalled. The €14m deal for centre-back Mamadou Sarr will not take up a loan spot since it is a pre-agreed transfer for the summer.

Chelsea Open to Offers for Chilwell and Joao Felix

Axel Disasi could also leave for the right price

Ben Chilwell, Joao Felix and Axel Disasi are three other players Chelsea are open to offers for. Chilwell is keen for minutes and has been told by Thomas Tuchel he is still in his England plans despite not being part of Enzo Maresca’s thinking this season.

Felix is drawing interest from multiple European suitors keen to understand if a loan will be sanctioned. Disasi is available on the market despite being included in the squad that beat Wolves on Monday and coming off the bench.

Harvey Vale, who has drawn interest from Sunderland, is another name Chelsea are open to selling now for a nominal fee prior to his contract expiring this summer.

Chelsea are likely to be one of the Premier League’s busiest clubs between now and February 3 when the window shuts.

Sign up to The GIVEMESPORT Report to get exclusive daily updates from Fabrizio Romano, Ben Jacobs, Dean Jones and Tom Bogert sent straight to your inbox.

Related Roman Abramovich's Life is Now Different After Selling Chelsea Russian billionaire Roman Abramovich was forced to sell Chelsea in 2022 and his life has changed quite considerably since then.

All statistics according to Transfermarkt - correct as of 21-01-25.