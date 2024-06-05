Highlights Chelsea contemplating cheaper winger options like Summerville over Olise to enhance attacking options under Maresca's leadership.

Jacobs reports Chelsea's calmness regarding PSR breaches as they are ready for potential transfers like Broja exit and new signings to strengthen the squad.

Everton, Crystal Palace, and Wolves showing interest in Broja's services.

In Chelsea's pursuit of a new winger, Leeds United’s Crysencio Summerville would be available for a price half of what Michael Olise would cost, Ben Jacobs wrote in his GIVEMESPORT column, while he suggested that Enzo Maresca and the rest of the club's brass still evaluating all options.

The Italian boss, after spearheading Leicester City’s promotion-securing season, has joined the Stamford Bridge outfit on a five-year deal with an option of an extra 12 months - and is looking to make waves in the summer transfer window by bolstering his forward options.

According to Jacobs, the Blues remain calm about their potential Profit and Sustainability (PSR) breaches for the 2023/24 season and are going full steam ahead in the trading period with that in mind. As a result, Olise and Summerville - hailed as a 'baller' by Leeds chief Daniel Farke - are both potential options.

Summerville Would Cost Half of Olise

‘Still deciding on the best approach’

Heading into his first season in the Chelsea dugout, Maresca is keen to get more attacking options on board in a bid to better their sixth-placed finish from 2023/24. RB Leipzig frontman Benjamin Sesko is being eyed, but they face stern competition from Arsenal.

In terms of a new wide man, Summerville and Olise of Crystal Palace, who they thought they had triggered a release clause for in the summer of 2023, are both being monitored.

Writing in his GIVEMESPORT column, Jacobs said that Summerville would be a much cheaper option than Olise, claiming the former would cost ‘around half’ of the latter’s price. Insisting that Maresca favours wingers over wide forwards, Chelsea are yet to make an informed decision.

“Leeds’ Crysencio Summerville could be a cheaper option for around half Olise’s price. Chelsea are still deciding on the best approach, since they know Maresca values wingers over wide forwards, but they are also well-stocked in this area.”

That said, the reputable journalist did reveal that Manchester United’s reported interest in the fleet-footed Frenchman is genuine. As alluded to, Chelsea were under the impression that Olise would become one of their marquee signings of the last summer's transfer window.

He stayed put at Selhurst Park, however, and signed a new contract with an increased release clause of around the £60-65 million mark; which, of course, has complicated matters a year down the line.

Olise vs Summerville 23/24 - League Stats Compared Statistics Olise Summerville Appearances 14(5) 41(2) Goals/Assists 10/6 19/9 Shots per game 3 3 Key passes per game 1.9 2.6 Dribbles per game 2.1 2.3 Overall rating 7.61 7.65

Armando Broja Could Leave Chelsea

Everton, Crystal Palace and Wolves all interested parties

In terms of outgoings from the forward department, out-of-sorts Armando Broja has publicly revealed that leaving Chelsea could be his next port of call in order to get his career back on track. The Albanian striker moved to Fulham in the winter transfer window for increased minutes but has failed to stamp his authority on proceedings at Craven Cottage, notching zero goals and the solitary assist in 80 minutes of action.

Speaking exclusively to The Athletic, Slough-born Broja suggested that he would jump at the chance to leave his boyhood club this summer all in the name of ‘getting back in his groove’.

“Nothing has been decided yet, but if I need to go somewhere else to get back in my groove, then of course I would want to do that. As a player, there is no better feeling than being on the pitch and knowing you have a club and a team who defends you; a club who allow you to make mistakes because they know you will have something.”

Per Sky Sports, Chelsea are demanding a fee around £50 million for the 26-year-old’s signature, though Jacobs previously suggested that all potential would-be buyers, which include Wolverhampton Wanders, Everton and Crystal Palace, are looking to fork out a fraction of that - just £20 million to be precise - for his services.