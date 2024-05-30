Highlights Chelsea are considering signing Barcelona defender Jules Kounde as an alternative to Ronald Araujo.

The Blues were close to signing the France international in 2022, but pulled out of the deal.

Enzo Maresca is set to be appointed as Chelsea's new manager after a successful spell at Leicester.

Chelsea are considering signing Barcelona defender Jules Kounde this summer, according to Mundo Deportivo.

While the Catalans look to keep finances balanced ahead of the new season, they could be forced to sell their stars, including the French defender.

Kounde, alongside his Uruguayan teammate Ronald Araujo, is likely to receive interest from multiple top European sides, including Chelsea.

The Spanish outlet reports that the Blues are looking at both defenders, with Kounde as an alternative to Araujo.

Aston Villa were also among the potential suitors after Unai Emery’s side qualified for the Champions League for the first time in the club’s history last season.

However, Mundo Deportivo reports that the Villans are not considering making an offer for the two Barcelona stars, as well as Clement Lenglet, who spent last season on loan in Birmingham.

Chelsea Find Araujo ‘Alternative’

Kounde is a versatile defender

Chelsea have identified Kounde as an alternative to Araujo as the club’s board is 'not fully convinced’ by the idea of signing the Uruguayan in the upcoming transfer window, Mundo Deportivo reports.

The 25-year-old was linked with a summer switch to Stamford Bridge earlier this month as Chelsea look to replace Thiago Silva, who announced his departure after four years at the club.

Kounde was on Chelsea’s radar before he joined Barcelona in 2022. Sevilla’s sporting director at that time, Monchi, revealed that the deal was ‘all agreed’ before the London side pulled out due to doubts over the France international.

Reportedly, Chelsea were unsure how Kounde would fit into manager Thomas Tuchel's squad and ultimately, the defender joined Barcelona with former manager Xavi recently labelling him as "one of the best defenders in the world".

This summer, the Blues are about to reignite their interest in the Frenchman this summer and, according to Mundo Deportivo, have ‘always dreamed of signing him’.

Kounde, naturally a centre-back, would offer versatility to Chelsea under new manager Enzo Maresca as he can also cover at right-back, where he played for Barcelona almost all of last season.

Jules Kounde vs Ronald Araujo statistical averages per 90 minutes this season La Liga Kounde Araujo Percentage of dribblers tackled 54.9 70.6 Ball recoveries 4.87 4.60 Tackles 1.15 1.22 Interceptions 0.78 0.54 Pass completion percentage 89.9 88.8

Chelsea to Appoint Enzo Maresca

The Italian will sign a five-year deal at Stamford Bridge

After mutually parting ways with Mauricio Pochettino last week, Chelsea are now ready to appoint their fifth different manager in less than two years, Enzo Maresca.

The 44-year-old is set to join the Blues after a successful season in charge of Leicester, where he secured promotion to the Premier League and lifted the Championship title.

Maresca is set to sign a five-year deal with Chelsea, according to Fabrizio Romano, and will return to the Premier League after leaving Manchester City last year, where he was Pep Guardiola’s assistant manager during the treble-winning season.

In 2021, Maresca lifted the Premier League 2 title with the Man City U23 squad, where he managed last season’s Chelsea top-scorer Cole Palmer and midfielder Romeo Lavia, who signed for the Blues last year.

