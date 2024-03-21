Highlights Chelsea forward Cole Palmer could earn himself a new contract at Stamford Bridge if he is selected in Gareth Southgate's England squad for EURO 2024.

GIVEMESPORT sources reveal that the Blues want to make the attacker the 'poster boy' of the club's future.

However, Chelsea must offload players by the end of June to remain compliant with the Premier League's profit and sustainability rules.

Chelsea forward Cole Palmer could be in line to earn a new contract at Stamford Bridge if he makes the England squad that will travel to Germany for EURO 2024 this summer, according to GIVEMESPORT sources.

The Blues have endured a second consecutive underwhelming season in the Premier League, with Mauricio Pochettino struggling to turn the tide during the business end of the 2023/24 campaign.

However, Palmer has been a shining light for the west London giants, having arrived in the final days of the 2023 summer transfer window. The attacker will hope he is rewarded for his consistent performances with a new deal.

Palmer 'likely' to earn new Chelsea deal if he travels to EURO 2024

The forward could be a 'poster boy' for years to come

According to GIVEMESPORT sources, Cole Palmer is likely to be handed a new contract by Chelsea, should he travel to Germany with Gareth Southgate's England squad for EURO 2024 this summer, even though there is 'no need' to offer him a wage hike at the moment. The forward arrived at Stamford Bridge from Manchester City for an initial £40m, with £2.5m in add-ons, on Deadline Day of the 2023 summer transfer window.

Palmer can stake a claim to be Chelsea's Player of the Season so far, having scored 14 goals and registered 12 assists in 34 appearances for the Blues across the 2023/24 campaign. Unsurprisingly, this form has earned the reported £75,000 per-week earner a call-up to the England squad for international friendlies against Brazil and Belgium this month.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Palmer ranks in the top 5% of attacking midfielders/wingers across Europe's big five leagues, as well as the Champions League and Europa League, for assists per 90 minutes (0.40) over the last 365 days.

The 21-year-old has been dubbed the 'opposite' of Mykhailo Mudryk, after hitting the ground running on his move from the Etihad Stadium. GMS sources indicate that Chelsea want Palmer to feel like an 'integral' part of the club's future and feel he could be the 'poster boy' for years to come.

Cole Palmer - stats vs 2023/24 Chelsea Premier League squad Output Squad rank Overall rating 7.17 1st Goals 11 1st Assists 8 1st Shots per game 2.5 1st Key passes per game 1.6 1st Dribbles per game 1.4 2nd

Chelsea looking to get players off the books before new Palmer deal

The attacker could 'double' his current wages

GMS sources also understand that Chelsea must look to get 'numbers off the books' by the end of June before they offer Palmer a new contract, to help with the club's finances. Co-owner Todd Boehly spent over £1bn across his first three transfer windows at Stamford Bridge and must shift players out of the building to remain compliant with the Premier League's profit and sustainability rules.

However, it's feasible that Palmer could 'double' his wages following his rapid rise to success this term. Our sources are keen to stress that there is 'nothing imminent' over a new deal for the Man City academy graduate, once lauded as 'exceptional' by Pep Guardiola, but his ascent will eventually lead to him being rewarded.

All statistics courtesy of FBref, Transfermarkt and WhoScored, correct as of 20-03-24.