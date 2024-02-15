Highlights Chelsea have a "significant chance" of extending Conor Gallagher's contract, but no new offer has been made as of yet at Stamford Bridge.

The midfielder's recent form may have caught the attention of England manager Gareth Southgate ahead of EURO 2024.

There is still uncertainty over Gallagher's future, and Tottenham Hotspur may revisit their interest in him during the 2024 summer transfer window.

Chelsea have a “significant chance” of reaching a contract agreement with midfielder Conor Gallagher at Stamford Bridge. However, no new deal is currently in the offing, according to The Athletic journalist Liam Twomey.

Gallagher has become a key player in Mauricio Pochettino’s side in recent weeks and hopes to maintain that status until the end of the 2023/24 season.

The Blues have struggled for the second consecutive campaign under the co-ownership of chairman Todd Boehly and are battling to secure their return to European football next term. Gallagher’s recent run of form will have piqued the interest of England manager Gareth Southgate, who will soon select his squad for EURO 2024 in Germany.

Gallagher’s contract situation at Chelsea

The midfielder has less than 18 months left to run on his current deal

Gallagher has come into his own at Chelsea during the 2023/24 season, taking several games by the scruff of the neck. The Blues prospect got his first taste of Premier League football following a loan move to West Bromwich Albion during the 2020/21 season.

The 24-year-old could not keep the Baggies in the top flight but earned himself a temporary switch to Crystal Palace the following campaign. 12 goal contributions in 34 Premier League appearances for the Selhurst Park outfit resulted in the midfielder returning to Chelsea for the 2022/23 season. However, the 11-cap England international only managed 2,022 minutes across 45 outings for the Blues, having played second fiddle to Thomas Tuchel, Graham Potter and Frank Lampard’s bloated options in the middle of the park.

Heading into the 2023 summer transfer window, Gallagher’s future at Chelsea looked uncertain. But Pochettino has reignited the Epsom-born star, having made him Blues captain in the absence of Reece James and Ben Chilwell through injury. However, what lies ahead for the reported £150,000 per-week earner is still unclear, with less than 18 months remaining on his current deal at Stamford Bridge.

In January, The Independent claimed that Tottenham Hotspur manager Ange Postecoglou had identified the Chelsea academy graduate as an ideal all-action midfielder. However, any deal would have cost up to £50m, and Gallagher would remain in west London following the window’s 1st February closure. Writing in his column for The Athletic, Twomey has indicated that Gallagher could reach an agreement with Chelsea on a new deal. Still, no movement has occurred towards that outcome:

“There is a significant chance an agreement is reached for Gallagher to extend his contract. But there is also no movement towards that outcome and no new offer on the table for him to consider.”

Conor Gallagher - stats vs Chelsea 2023/24 Premier League squad Output Squad ranking Overall rating 7.06 2nd Goals 2 =7th Assists 4 =2nd Tackles per game 2.4 2nd Interceptions per game 1.3 =1st Key passes per game 1.3 =3rd Stats according to WhoScored, correct as of 15-02-24

Gallagher is still attracting interest from Tottenham

A summer transfer saga could be on the horizon

While Gallagher seems to have no desire to push for an exit from Stamford Bridge, Chelsea will be aware that they may be forced to cash in on his services if they can’t reach an agreement by the summer. Sky Sports reporter Michael Bridge has recently told GIVEMESPORT (11th February) that a Tottenham move for the midfielder could be ‘revisited’ in the summer.

A Gallagher sale would represent pure profit, with Chelsea under pressure to comply with the Premier League’s Financial Fair Play regulations. It could clear room for several more additions to Pochettino’s squad. However, the Blues must weigh up whether it would be more advantageous to offload the academy product or retain his services in the middle of the park.