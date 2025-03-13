Chelsea and Copenhagen will go head-to-head in the second leg of their Europa Conference League last 16 tie at Stamford Bridge on Thursday night, with the Blues having one foot in the quarter-finals already.

Enzo Maresca's side claimed a 2-1 win in the first leg thanks to goals from Reece James and Enzo Fernandez, before picking up a 1-0 win in the Premier League against Leicester City this past weekend. Copenhagen on the other hand were held to a 1-1 draw in their domestic league against Sonderjyske in their last outing.

Both teams have some selection decisions to make ahead of the game, and this is how GIVEMESPORT expect the teams to line up.

Chelsea Team News

James should return

Maresca is likely to welcome back his captain to the side after missing the weekend clash with illness, while Cole Palmer should be fine despite playing through his own illness issues.

Nicolas Jackson, Marc Guiu, Omari Kellyman, Malo Gusto, Noni Madueke and Mykhailo Mudryk all remain sidelined, although the French full-back faces a late check. Wesley Fofana and Romeo Lavia are both ineligible.

Chelsea Injuries and Suspensions Player Injury Potential Return Date Cole Palmer Illness 13/03/2025 Reece James Illness 13/03/2025 Malo Gusto Knock 13/03/2025 Marc Guiu Hamstring 02/04/2025 Nicolas Jackson Hamstring 02/04/2025 Noni Madueke Hamstring 02/04/2025 Omari Kellyman Hamstring Unknown Mykhailo Mudryk Suspended Unknown

Speaking in his pre-match press conference, Maresca shared an update on the status of his squad.

"Cole [Palmer], Reece [James] and Christopher [Nkunku] had their first training session [of the week] with us today. Yesterday, they were not with us. They all had some problems. Today there are no problems. Probably [there has been an illness bug hitting the squad]. "Romeo is much better. He is not in the Conference League squad unfortunately. The target is the same as Reece James; to be fit until the end and play as much as he can. "He [Jackson] can be back after the international break, Noni [Madueke] also."​​​

Chelsea Predicted XI

Palmer to start

Chelsea Predicted XI: Jorgensen; Chalobah, Tosin, Badiashile, Gusto; Caicedo, Dewsbury-Hall; George, Palmer, Nkunku; Mheuka.

Chelsea Predicted Substitutes: Bergstrom (GK), Sanchez (GK), Acheampong (DEF), James (DEF), Cucurella (DEF), Colwill (DEF), Amougou (MID), Fernandez (MID), Neto (FWD), Sancho (FWD).

After Sanchez was handed the nod in the Premier League, Jorgensen should come back into the nets for this game. Maresca is keen for Palmer to play his way back into form so he will start after missing a penalty against Leicester.

Big-earners Jadon Sancho, Pedro Neto and Enzo Fernandez are likely to be on the bench in case of an emergency should the game not be going their way.

Copenhagen Team News

Bardghji still unavailable

Credit: Mateusz Slodkowski/Getty Images

Copenhagen will be looking for a historic win at Stamford Bridge but they will have to do it without their star forward Roony Bardghji, who is still recovering from an ACL injury.

Marcos Lopez will be suspended after being booked in the first-leg, while Thomas Delaney will be a late check after dealing with a bout of illness himself. Andreas Cornelius, Lukas Lerager, Oliver Hojer, Kevin Diks and Nicolai Boilesen are all ruled out.

Copenhagen Injuries and Suspensions Player Injury Potential Return Date Marcos Lopez Suspended 16/03/2025 Thomas Delaney Illness 13/03/2025 Roony Bardghji Knee 02/04/2025 Andreas Cornelius Unknown Unknown Lukas Lerager Unknown Unknown Oliver Hojer Unknown Unknown Nicolas Boilesen Knee Unknown

Neestrup shared an update on his squad ahead of the game.

Copenhagen Predicted XI

Copenhagen Predicted XI: Ramaj; Gocholeishvili, Garananga, Pereira, Hatzidiakos, Meling; Clem, Froholdt; Claesson, Chiakha, Achouri.

Copenhagen Predicted Substitutes: Runarsson (GK), Trott (GK), Diks (DEF), Huescas (DEF), Delaney (MID), Falk (MID), Mattsson (MID), Robert (FWD), Elyounoussi (FWD), Larsson (FWD).