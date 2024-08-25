Key Takeaways Chelsea's Enzo Maresca may loan out Ben Chilwell, as his time at Stamford Bridge is uncertain.

Chilwell's injuries have limited his playing time, making a permanent move unlikely for now.

Raheem Sterling is also on the chopping block at Chelsea, with Aston Villa showing interest in a loan deal.

Chelsea head coach Enzo Maresca could allow outcast Ben Chilwell to leave Stamford Bridge on loan in the remaining days of the transfer window, with a permanent departure increasingly unlikely, respected journalist Ben Jacobs has told GIVEMESPORT.

Chilwell endured another injury-ravaged campaign in 2023/24, starting just nine Premier League games all season. With the Blues signing left-back Renato Veiga from Basel this summer, the England international is surplus to requirements in west London, and thus the club are looking to offload him at the eleventh hour.

The West London outfit have reportedly offered the 27-year-old to Manchester United, although few concrete developments have surfaced on that front. Jacobs has revealed that a temporary spell away could be facilitated, with the substantial fee Chelsea are demanding for the player unlikely to be met.

Jacobs: Chilwell Could Leave on Temporary Basis

England international has been exiled from first team

Arriving from Leicester City in the summer of 2020, for a sum believed to be in the region of £50 million, Chilwell has struggled to consistently assert himself as Chelsea's first-choice left-back. An impressive debut campaign saw him feature in 42 games across all competitions, a season which involved a Champions League triumph, although since then the Englishman has never managed more than 23 Premier League appearances in a Blues shirt.

Despite being described by former boss Mauricio Pochettino as 'fantastic', persistent injury problems have derailed his career in the capital, to the extent that he is now been exiled from the first team. This ostracisation has inevitably sparked speculation linking him with a move away, with Jacobs confirming that an exit is a possibility, when speaking to GIVEMESPORT:

"There is nothing advanced yet with Ben Chilwell, but it will be interesting to see whether anything permanent can happen between now and the end of the window because he will require a big fee. "From Chilwell's perspective and Chelsea's perspective, there might be a halfway house where they're prepared for him just to go out and get minutes and then reassess the situation at a later point. Potentially, there might be an option to buy that Chelsea agree to on a loan deal."

A loan move to Manchester United could materialise, with the Red Devils struggling for options at left-back due to Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia's rampant fitness issues. However, Chilwell's own problems in this department may deter the Red Devils and other possible suitors, with his purported £200,000 a week contract also potentially putting clubs off making a move, and likely contributing to the inability to make a sale.

Chilwell's Premier League Statistics 2023/24 Appearances 13 Minutes Played 756 Pass Accuracy 75.4% Progressive Passes Per 90 2.98 Key Passes Per 90 1.67 Tackles Per 90 1.79 Interceptions Per 90 0.48

West Londoners Also Looking to Move Sterling On

Winger isn't part of Maresca's plans

Another player on the chopping block at Cobham is Raheem Sterling, who has also been barred from using the club's first team training facilities.

Aston Villa are reportedly plotting a late swoop for the winger before Friday's deadline, with Unai Emery on the hunt for a short-term replacement for the departed Moussa Diaby.

The former Manchester City wide man netted eight goals and grabbed four assists in 22 Premier League starts last season, and is said to be keen on leaving in the coming days, after being made aware of his status at Stamford Bridge. It's understood that, like Chilwell, the Blues may accept a loan deal for the 29-year-old.

All Statistics via FBref - as of 25/08/2024