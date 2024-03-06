Highlights Renovating Stamford Bridge could leave Chelsea without a stadium for 6 years, forcing them to consider alternative venues.

The club are frustrated over a lack of progress in renovating Stamford Bridge, which has led to them exploring other options like buying land elsewhere.

Wembley, Twickenham and Craven Cottage have been mooted as temporary homes for Chelsea while the stadium is upgraded.

Premier League giants Chelsea could be without a stadium for six years if they decide to revamp Stamford Bridge, according to The Sun. It's believed that the club's chiefs are exploring the future of the ground, with possible renovation of the venue among the plans being discussed.

Another option is to pay for land and build elsewhere. There is reportedly frustration at the lack of progress regarding Stamford Bridge since the new owners came in two years ago. Back in October, plans to redevelop the current venue looked like they were taking a step in the right direction after the Stoll Charity trustees granted approval to sell the site of the home of military veterans to the club.

The £80 million sale of the majority of the Sir Oswald Stoll Mansions site is still yet to be finalised, but the club have now decided that going through separate planning and construction processes would be unworkable.

Latest on Chelsea's Stadium Plans

The Last Changes Came in 2001

If the Blues are determined to stay at their current home, it would mean that they would have to demolish the whole complex and start again, the report adds. The latest estimate is that the potential project would take six years, forcing the club to find a temporary home.

Earls Court Exhibition Centre, a mile from their current stadium, is under consideration as a potential new location, but no concrete plans are in place, and any changes would need the backing of the supporters - who are reluctant to move. Also, just buying land there would cost at least £500 million before a brick was laid.

It's clear that the Bridge is showing signs of age, but Chelsea supporters are firm in their belief that it will remain their home for many more years. In the modern day, it's rather rare for a top club to have an old-fashioned style stadium, and that adds to its unique atmosphere.

The last major changes to Stamford Bridge were made in 2001 with the building of the West Stand. The stand's capacity is 13,500, and it's also where the VIP and hospitality suites are located. Chelsea, despite the size of the club, has the 10th highest capacity in England, and since Todd Boehly's acquisition of the club in 2022 they have prioritised talks over the possibility of whether to rebuild Stamford Bridge or to move elsewhere.

Potential Venues

Move to Wembley Possible

Any development of Stamford Bridge will provide the club with a major headache if they have to move out temporarily. Fulham is the nearest Premier League venue near them, but sharing the same ground is very unlikely.

Chelsea have already seemingly ruled it out. This is because the Blues want a stadium with a 40,000 capacity - whereas Craven Cottage holds 29,000. The club's chiefs are also thought to be worried about the venue's lack of corporate facilities.

The home of English football, Wembley Stadium, could be another option for the side. Brent Council gave rivals Tottenham permission to host 62,000 supporters when the north London outfit used the stadium between 2017 and 2019. A similar situation would suit the Blues immensely.

There are a few difficulties with the national team ground, including Wembley being 10 miles away from Chelsea's current pitch and not the easiest of trips by transport or car from west London. Speculation has also surrounded West Ham's London Stadium and rugby union's Twickenham, but opposition from residents as well as fans makes a potential move to either ground very unlikely.