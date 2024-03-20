Highlights Premier League giants Chelsea are on the brink of a severe punishment due to excessive losses, according to a football finance expert.

Premier League giants Chelsea are facing a possibility of being hit by a bigger points deduction than Nottingham Forest and Everton next season, according to football finance expert Stefan Borson.

Borson, who was speaking to talkSPORT's Jim White and Simon Jordan on Tuesday, discussed the west London side's spending. Since Todd Boehly and Clearlake Capital took over Chelsea in 2022, more than £1 billion has been pumped into the club.

Under the current PSR rules, all sides in the Premier League cannot return losses greater than £105m over a three-season period - when clubs tot up their annual accounts. This amount doesn't include spending on youth development.

Clubs can only lose £15m of their own money across those three years. Anything above that, up to the £105m barrier, must be guaranteed by their owners buying up shares.

Borson Claims Chelsea could be in Trouble

The club may be forced to sell academy graduates

The Blues struggled to qualify for Europe last season, and they currently sit 11th in the league table and face a real uphill task to break into the European spots next year.

Speaking on the show, Borson revealed that the Blues face a tough ask to avoid punishment, considering their current balance sheet, saying: "There was an assumption with Mason Mount, because he was announced on Manchester United's website on July 1 that [his sale] had been put into this current season.

"So the £55million of profit was in this season. It now transpires that Mason Mount appears to have been transacted in 2022/23 and that is how they got through [FFP rules]."

Jordan then added: "Which means they've now got a £55million bigger hole this season," before Borson responded: "Correct. Because we also know from the BlueCo accounts that they are currently, from the post-balance sheet events, that they are something like £48 million in profit for this year."

That said, the club could still find themselves in a spot of bother when it comes to PSR - with their only solution being to sell academy graduates, who will register as pure profit.

"But of course, this year from an operating perspective, is going to be even worse than last year because they've got no Champions League and no Europe at all." Borson said.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Boehly's spending on incomings has now surpassed over £1bn.

Borson was then asked how the club will deal with that, to which he responded: "Really, they have to find buyers for Trevoh Chalobah for £20m, Armando Broja for £40m, and Conor Gallagher for £50m.

"It's those sort of deals that need to be done. And by the way, they all need to be done by June 30. That, as we know, is articulated within the Forest decision.

"There's a whole conversation about how hard it is to sell players in the period before June. The Premier League actually suggested that more or less that it was impossible."

Earlier this month transfer insider Dean Jones told GIVEMESPORT that the club could be “under pressure” to sell players ahead of the 2024 summer window, claiming they need a “reality check” after their valuations of Armando Broja and Conor Gallagher at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea could Face a Bigger Punishment than Forest and Everton

Forest were given a deduction after breaching PSR rules

Later on the show, Borson made a bold statement and suggested that Mauricio Pochettino's side could face a more serious punishment than Everton and Nottingham Forest.

"Well, possibly more severe. "I think the scale of the losses they're currently forecasting, to me, appear to be vastly in excess of both Everton and Nottingham Forest."

On Monday, Nottingham Forest were given a four-point deduction after breaching the Premier League's Profit and Sustainability rules (PSR). A hearing into their breach was held on the 7th and 8th March 2024.

In January, the club were charged after admitting they had breached the rules for the assessment period ending 2022-23. Forest are the second team to be deducted points this season after Everton were initially docked 10 points earlier in the campaign. The Toffees' punishment was later reduced to six points following an appeal.