Chelsea youngster Reggie Walsh could make history on Thursday evening after training with the first-team squad ahead of their Europa Conference League clash with FC Copenhagen this week, GIVEMESPORT sources have been informed.

The Blues are set to take on the Danish side in the second-leg of their last 16 tie, having claimed a 2-1 win over their rivals in the first leg last week with goals from Reece James and Enzo Fernandez.

Manager Enzo Maresca is now set to navigate the second-leg with the weekend clash against Arsenal this weekend also in his mind, and that could mean a chance for some youngsters.

Sources: Walsh Could Make his Debut

Genesis Antwi also in contention

GIVEMESPORT sources have been told that 16-year-old Walsh and 17-year-old Genesis Antwi have been training with the first-team at Cobham this week and are in contention to be named in the matchday squad against Copenhagen at Stamford Bridge this evening.

Walsh (pictured above) is a central midfielder and could become the second-youngest player in the club's history if he makes an appearance at just 16 years and 144 days old.

The current record belongs to Ian 'Chico' Hamilton, who was just 16 years and 138 days old when he made his senior debut for the club in a First Division clash with Tottenham Hotspur back in 1967, which ended in a draw.

GIVEMESPORT key statistic: Striker Shumaira Mheuka became the club's youngest starter in European competition in the first-leg.

Maresca has already shown he is not afraid to give youth a chance this season, with several young players making their first-team debuts for the club in the Europa Conference League.

Josh Acheampong has become a first-team squad regular in the Premier League and Europe this season after finally settling a contract dispute with the club, while Shumaira Mheuka made history in the first-leg of this last 16 tie by becoming the youngest starter in the club's history in European football.

Tyrique George has also started games and featured in the Premier League this season on the wing, while the club continue to invest in young talent to build for the future.

Sign up to The GIVEMESPORT Report to get exclusive daily updates from Fabrizio Romano, Ben Jacobs, Dean Jones and Tom Bogert sent straight to your inbox.