Soccer fans hoping to see Mauricio Pochettino adorning the Stars and Stripes of the United States may have to wait as an unresolved issue with his former employers, Chelsea, is set to delay his official unveiling as the new head coach of the men's national team. The 52-year-old has been out of work over the summer having parted ways with the Premier League powerhouse after clinching an unlikely top six finish.

Reports surfaced on Thursday stating that Pochettino had agreed terms to take over as the USMNT manager, replacing the outgoing Gregg Berhalter. However, an issue with the terms of the Argentine's release from Stamford Bridge means that he is currently unable to start his proposed new role.

Pochettino Owed Money by Chelsea

The former Tottenham is set to make £10m in compensation

According to an update from ESPN, while Pochettino has accepted the offer to takeover ahead of the 2026 World Cup in which the United States will be one of three host nations, there has been no final agreement, with a meeting to discuss the topic penciled in on the 23rd August.

Furthermore, it is believed that the former Southampton and Tottenham boss would be unable to sign a new contract at this moment in time, even if everything was in order, as he is still owed money for his time at Chelsea. Pochettino spent just one full season at the west London outfit, but having originally agreed a two-year-deal, he was owed around £10m in compensation following the mutual termination of his contract.

The former PSG man was not the only high profile head coach to be linked with the national team job, as it is believed that the United States Soccer Federation were keen on trying to convince ex-Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp to take the reins ahead of the World Cup in two years' time, but those negotiations never picked up any steam.

In agreeing this deal in principle, Pochettino has effectively ruled himself out of the running to become the new England manager after being touted as a potential candidate to succeed Gareth Southgate, who left his role after Euro 2024. Lee Carsley has taken on that job on an interim basis while the FA search for a permanent successor.

Terms of Pochettino's United States Deal

The tactician will be allowed to continue living in Europe

As per the ESPN update, part of Pochettino's agreement will allow him to continue living in Europe, where he has spent most of his playing and managerial career, as opposed to moving to the country permanently. While in Europe, he would be able to go to games to keep track of American stars such as Christian Pulisic and Tyler Adams.

There is some concern that by introducing a manager with a profile like Pochettino, the enormity of the contract would complicate the equal-pay efforts that are in place for the men and women's national team. The groundbreaking equal pay pact was announced in 2022 and was the first of its kind from any major footballing nation.