Highlights Chelsea could target Alphonse Areola from West Ham United as a new goalkeeper option in the January transfer window.

Robert Sanchez has struggled since joining and is currently suffering with a knee injury that could keep him out of the side for some time.

Meanwhile rumours linking Chelsea with Arsenal man Aaron Ramsdale have been rubbished, as the Gunners aren't willing to let him leave for a rival.

Chelsea could make a move for out-of-favour West Ham United goalkeeper Alphonse Areola in the January transfer window, transfer insider Dean Jones has revealed to GIVEMESPORT.

The Blues signed Robert Sanchez in the summer transfer window to replace departing duo Kepa Arrizabalaga and Edouard Mendy, but it so far hasn't worked out for the ex-Brighton & Hove Albion goalkeeper. Instead, with the January transfer window now fast approaching, it's suggested Chelsea could once again spark a move for a new shot-stopper.

And Jones expects West Ham man Areola to be one player the Chelsea hierarchy are keeping a strong eye on.

Sanchez struggling at Stamford Bridge

It hasn't been a particularly strong start for Sanchez ever since making the £25 million switch from Brighton in the summer, with the goalkeeper having struggled to make a positive impression. The 26-year-old had featured in all 16 of Chelsea's opening Premier League matches, conceding a hefty 26 goals during that time.

Notching up an acceptable, but by no means impressive, 6.65 WhoScored rating from his 16 Premier League outings, the Spanish shot-stopper had been struggling to win supporters over. But now, attempts to do just that have been put on hold, as Sanchez is set for a stint on the sideline after picking up a knee injury.

Missing the Blues' 2-0 victory over Sheffield United last weekend, the amount of time the 26-year-old is likely to miss is currently unknown, with manager Mauricio Pochettino none the wiser when asked by reporters. Speaking ahead of Chelsea's midweek League Cup win over Newcastle United, Pochettino revealed:

"We will assess day-by-day to know how to follow it. His recovery will depend on him and the reaction of his knee and it is difficult to say in two or three weeks but we hope [he is back] as soon as possible (via The Evening Standard)."

Ramsdale mentioned in Chelsea question

Given it looks as if Sanchez will be out of action for a while, there has been chatter about Chelsea bringing in a goalkeeper during the January transfer window to plug the gap left behind. And now it has been reported that the west London outfit are now considering a shock move for Arsenal man Aaron Ramsdale.

The England international has spent most of the season on the bench at the Emirates Stadium, after newbie David Raya established himself as Mikel Arteta's number-one pick. With his game time having been limited, the story suggests Chelsea could offer Ramsdale a refuge ahead of the European Championships by taking him on loan until the end of the season.

However, when quizzed about this proposed transfer by GIVEMESPORT, Jones was quick to shut it down, instead claiming Chelsea could instead go after West Ham goalkeeper Areola instead. Hinting that, much like Ramsdale, Areola has been on the bench in recent weeks, the transfer insider mooted the possibility of Chelsea bringing him to Stamford Bridge in January:

“The signs that I've had are that Arsenal would not loan Ramsdale to a rival, particularly someone like Chelsea and could Chelsea go and buy Aaron Ramsdale? I'm not so sure? “There are a few other goalkeeper situations opening up around the Premier League that might become tempting. You look at Areola for example. Suddenly Lukasz Fabianski is back in favour, and I think if Areola was suddenly frustrated about his situation at West Ham, it wouldn't surprise me if someone like Chelsea was to knock on the door. “But yeah, there needs to be something happening in that goalkeeper area.”

Chelsea option could prove closer to home

There is every chance that Chelsea won't have to test the market for another goalkeeper when the window opens, with Dorde Petrovic having caught the eye ever since stepping into the first team. Making his maiden appearance for the capital club against Sheffield United, Petrovic impressed in the penalty shootout against Newcastle, saving what proved to be the decisive spot-kick.

The Serbian joined Chelsea himself in the summer, signing from Major League Soccer outfit New England Revolution for a healthy £14 million. Brought in as a back-up to Sanchez, Petrovic has had to be patient - and somewhat fortunate - to get his opportunity in the side, but the 24-year-old has since taken it with both hands.

According to The Evening Standard, the Chelsea hierarchy have been impressed with Petrovic and believe he has the ability to deliver in the first-team for the Blues during Sanchez's injury-enforced absence.