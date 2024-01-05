Highlights Chelsea might shift their transfer policy to focus on loan moves instead of permanent signings during the January window due to FFP concerns.

Despite heavy investment by owner Todd Boehly, Chelsea's performance in the Premier League has not been satisfactory, and there is still work to be done.

Yet boss Mauricio Pochettino is still keen to add new talent to his roster during the January window.

Chelsea could decide to switch their transfer policy during the January window, with an emphasis on loan moves instead of permanent signings, Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth revealed to GIVEMESPORT.

Todd Boehly hasn't been afraid to splash the cash ever since arriving at Stamford Bridge, with the previous three transfer windows having seen the American co-owner spend £1 billion in fees. However, with the January transfer window now in full swing, there is talk of Chelsea now splashing even more money on new signings before next month's deadline.

But, with FFP concerns, Sheth has suggested the Blues might decide to test out the loan market instead.

Chelsea investment not yet paid off

It's been over 18 months since the Boehly-backed transfer spree began, but the heavy investment into the side has not yet paid off. Instead, with £1 billion having already been spent by the owners, Chelsea remain off the pace in the Premier League, only just squeezing into the top half of the table on goal difference.

The jury remains out on Mauricio Pochettino's hire too, with the Argentine having promised to usher in a new era of success at Stamford Bridge upon his arrival. While that might be kick-started with a League Cup victory, as Chelsea have been able to at least qualify for the semi-finals of that competition, major work still needs to be done in the Premier League.

Remarkably, despite the money that has been spent, there is chatter about Pochettino once again adding to his squad during the January window. The Guardian have reported that Pochettino is pushing for additions this month, with the ex-Tottenham Hotspur manager eyeing up a new defensive addition, alongside a top-quality centre-forward.

The 51-year-old has also been vocal about his involvement in Chelsea's recruitment, stating:

“It’s obvious that the head coach, coach or manager is crazy to think he won’t be involved in any decisions for the future in my area. Of course, we will share with the owners, the sporting director and I cannot conceive the idea of not being involved.”

Chelsea summer signings Axel Disasi (Monaco) £38.5m Nicolas Jackson (Villarreal) £30.1m Christopher Nkunku (RB Leipzig) £52m Kendry Paez (Independiente del Valle) £17.27m Robert Sanchez (Brighton) £25m Moises Caicedo (Brighton) £115m Lesley Ugochukwu (Rennes) £23.5m Angelo Gabriel (Santos) Undisclosed Alex Matos (Norwich) Undisclosed Diego Moreira (Benfica) Undisclosed Ishe Samuels-Smith (Everton) Undisclosed Dujuan Richards (Phoenix All Stars Academy) Undisclosed Romeo Lavia (Southampton) £58m Deivid Washington (Santos) £17.1m Djordje Petrovic (New England Revolution) £14m Cole Palmer (Manchester City) £42.5m All fees courtesy of Sky Sports

2:51 Related The 3 Chelsea youngsters Jose Mourinho tipped for stardom in 2014 Mourinho tipped three Chelsea players to play for England almost a decade ago - but his prediction didn't go to plan.

When quizzed on what Chelsea supporters can expect to see from their team during the January window, Sky Sports reporter Sheth admitted that incomings and outgoings were likely. However, there is a chance that, because of FFP, Chelsea ditch their traditional strategy of buying young talent for high prices, and instead target players with more experience.

On the current situation at Stamford Bridge, the reliable journalist revealed to GIVEMESPORT:

“I know many people won't have much sympathy with Chelsea and the amount of money that they've spent, given it's been a billion pounds or close to that figure in the last year or so. “But Mauricio Pochettino has said ‘look, we still need players’. And, you know, I wonder whether Chelsea are thinking about the policy that they had of bringing in all these young players on long-term contracts, which longer term if they all work out is a good thing, but maybe, bringing a little bit more experience into the squad as well, that might be something they'll look at during the January transfer window. “Who knows, it could be something that they look at in the loan market as well so that they can keep some money around them for the summer.”

Chelsea could raise funds with academy sale

While a shift in focus might be necessary if Chelsea want to sign any new talent this month, it's still expected the two-time European champions will wave goodbye to some existing players on their roster.

One name being linked with a move away from Stamford Bridge is academy product Conor Gallagher, with reports suggesting the midfielder could be sold this month to help raise funds. It's suggested Tottenham are one of a few sides taking a look at the England international, with a view to making a move in the coming weeks.

Transfer insider Dean Jones told GIVEMESPORT last month that this was a sale the Chelsea ownership had been 'tempted' by, even though Pochettino thinks highly of Gallagher himself.