Chelsea duo Conor Gallagher and Trevoh Chalobah are the two most likely players to be sold this summer, after journalist Ben Jacobs revealed to GIVEMESPORT the reason behind their mooted departure.

It's been a summer of change at Stamford Bridge, with the Blues' focus likely to switch towards selling players in the coming days and weeks.

Chelsea transfer news - Conor Gallagher and Trevoh Chalobah

Despite spending close to £1 billion since Todd Boehly and Co. took over from Roman Abramovich last year, Chelsea remain a side struggling for results on the pitch.

Their latest embarrassment came away to London rivals West Ham United, who ended up deserved 3-1 winners during the weekend clash, even though the Hammers played the final 25 minutes with 10 men.

It was a lacklustre performance that failed to display any sense of cohesiveness and speaking after the contest, Chelsea boss Mauricio Pochettino called his side's showing 'negative'.

On their defeat against West Ham, the former Tottenham Hotspur manager said: "It was a very negative impact to the team. We played well in the first half and then it was difficult in the second half, we didn't find the right way to play and we did change the shape."

With plenty of work to do both on and off the pitch, Pochettino could be forced to make a number of key decisions about players already on the Chelsea roster.

Two of those being Gallagher and Chalobah, who are valued at £27 million and £15 million respectively and could be sold before next month's transfer deadline.

What has Ben Jacobs said about Conor Gallagher and Trevoh Chalobah?

Commenting on the state of affairs at Chelsea, journalist Jacobs admitted the two-time European champions are still looking to offload players before September 1st rolls around.

Name-dropping Gallagher and Chalobah as the two most likely to depart, Jacobs hinted that their exits could be sanctioned due to Pochettino wanting a slim squad of players.

On Chelsea's transfer business, Jacobs told GIVEMESPORT: “Gallagher is another name that could potentially be sold and Chalobah is still expected to have offers and therefore potentially leave with limited pathways at Chelsea, between now and the close of the window.

“So that's the sort of outgoing side and Mauricio Pochettino is clear that he wants a squad under 25 players. Some quite difficult decisions have been made and will continue to be made.”

Chelsea career statistics Conor Gallagher Trevoh Chalobah Appearances 47 63 Minutes 2,187 4,445 Goals 3 4 Assists 1 1 Yellow cards 12 8

All stats via Transfermarkt

What's next for Chelsea this summer?

Remarkably, Gallagher and Chalobah aren't the only two Chelsea stars being linked with moves away from the club, with the Blues' bloated squad in need of some trimming down.

Romelu Lukaku is another player whose departure is expected this month, with Tottenham emerging as a shock target for the Belgian.

That's according to reports in Italy, which suggest Chelsea's capital rivals could green-light a move for the striker, in order to plug the gap left behind by talisman Harry Kane.

It would of course come at a price for Spurs, as Chelsea look to recoup as much of the £98 million they spent to bring him back to Stamford Bridge just two years ago.