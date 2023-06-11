Chelsea could potentially make a ‘surprise’ signing with experience in midfield amid impending exits, CBS reporter Ben Jacobs has told GIVEMESPORT.

Mauricio Pochettino and Todd Boehly could look to sign an experienced midfielder, seeing as many of their seasoned servants are heading for the exit door.

Chelsea transfer news – midfielders

The club will be in dire need of midfield reinforcements if N’Golo Kante and Mateo Kovacic leave the club in the coming weeks.

According to 90min, the Frenchman is poised to joining his compatriot Karim Benzema at Saudi Arabian champions Al-Ittihad, while Kovacic has reportedly agreed personal terms with Manchester City.

Their departures will leave Chelsea short-changed in the midfield department and now Jacobs has claimed a midfielder with ‘experience’ may be sounded out to replace their out-goers.

Although Daily Express journalist Ryan Taylor previously told GIVEMESPORT that internal figures at Stamford Bridge ‘really want to sign’ Moises Caicedo, a midfielder with ample pedigree at a top level could also be on their shopping list.

What did Ben Jacobs say about Chelsea’s midfield situation?

Speaking exclusively to GIVEMESPORT, he said: “It wouldn’t surprise me if Chelsea, along with a player like Caicedo, surprise us on the midfield front and look for somebody that has leadership skills and proven Premier League experience because everyone kind of focuses on the younger players like Caicedo and Lavia.

“And of course that’s Chelsea’s project, but when you potentially lose Kovacic, Kante goes and when Jorginho goes then along with all of these youngsters, there is a logic that Chelsea may also want some experience whether that is experience by age or experience by Premier League games.”

Which experienced player could Chelsea sign?

Chelsea are monitoring the situations of Caicedo and Romeo Lavia and both would provide Pochettino with a long-term solution to their ongoing midfield issues, though a seasoned veteran would also not go amiss.

Although he is still relatively young, someone of Declan Rice’s ilk would be a suitable signing, seeing as he has five years of experience in the Premier League.

However, it seems that Arsenal will be his eventual destination as the north London-based outfit are confident of landing their top target for £90min, according to The Guardian.

The west Londoners could also enrich their engine room with Lazio’s box-to-box midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic.

As per a story from The Sun, Chelsea saw a £47m proposal rejected by the Italian club last summer, but they may reignite their interest, despite Arsenal eyeing a move for the midfielder star.

Signing multiple midfield stars seems to wise road to go down this summer for Chelsea but ensuring at least one or two of those bring experience with them will be imperative to how they perform in the 2023/24 season.