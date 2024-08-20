Chelsea, in their search for a Victor Osimhen alternative, could look at Brentford and England centre forward Ivan Toney, journalist Dean Jones exclusively told GIVEMESPORT, as he reveals that the Blues have ‘tracked’ the Englishman over the last year.

Despite welcoming a plethora of new faces to Stamford Bridge this summer, Enzo Maresca – under the ownership of Todd Boehly and Clearlake Capital – are keen to bolster their squad further after losing their 2024/25 Premier League opener 2-0 against reigning champions Manchester City.

Chelsea Latest: Ivan Toney

Blues could make late move for the Englishman

Chelsea’s centre forward issues are no secret with them struggling to find a firing hitman since the days of Diego Costa – hence their interest in Osimhen and Toney. A move for the former is proving to be a struggle, however, as Napoli boss Antonio Conte remains tight-lipped over the Nigerian’s potential move to west London.

As a result, securing the signature of Toney – who has scored 72 goals and notched a further 23 assists for his current employers – could be more feasible this summer.

What could play into the hands of the Blues is that Toney, hailed as 'world-class' by boss Thomas Frank, has no intention of extending his stay at the Gtech Community stadium with him eager to move to a Champions League-qualifying club, whether that be in the Premier League or elsewhere.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: In his 85-game Premier League career, Toney has plundered 36 goals and 11 assists.

According to The Independent’s Miguel Delaney, the west London-based outfit could make a late swoop for the centre forward in question. That said, Maresca and his entourage have reportedly been ‘put off’ by Brentford’s asking price of £60 million.

Jones: Chelsea ‘Have Tracked’ Ivan Toney Across This Year

Move to Saudi Arabia could hamper England aspirations

Speaking exclusively to GIVEMESPORT, journalist Jones suggested that Saudi Pro League-linked Toney moving to the Middle East could deter his opportunities in the England set-up.

As such, a move within the Premier League could prove tempting for the Brentford talisman, who has one year left on his £20,000-per-week contract, and the transfer insider name-dropped Chelsea as one of their potential suitors. Jones said:

"Moving to Saudi Arabia would benefit Toney financially but I’m not sure where it leaves him in terms of pursuing an England career. He still feels he could play at the highest level in the Premier League so even with the Saudi money tempting him, I think a big Premier League club and a chance to prove himself at the top would be even more tempting. “Obviously there are not many landing spots for him anymore - Arsenal and Spurs both ruled out and I do not see United coming in for him anymore. So, the main club he could go to would be Chelsea if they fail to land Osimhen, they really have tracked him across this year. “As a left field option, Man City maybe? They still want a replacement for Alvarez and back-up for Haaland. Toney would not be a bad option at all if he moves at around £40million - but there has been nothing on that front yet."

Joao Felix Completes Stamford Bridge Medical

Deal worth £46.3m agreed for the forward

According to Sky Sports’ Lyall Thomas, Chelsea target Joao Felix – who is deemed surplus to requirements at Atletico Madrid – has now undergone and completed his Stamford Bridge medical ahead of a prospective summer move.

Felix, Jackson, Sterling - 23/24 League Stats Statistic Felix Jackson Sterling Minutes 1,544 2,810 1,983 Goals 7 14 8 Assists 3 5 4 Shots per game 2 2.3 1.6 Key passes per game 0.6 1.1 1 Dribbles per game 1 1.5 1.5 Overall rating 6.85 7.07 6.80

Maresca’s men have completed a permanent move, worth up to £46.3 million, for the Portuguese as he looks to make his return after spending a six-month spell in west London. During his previous stay, he scored four goals in 20 outings.

