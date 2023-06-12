Chelsea have been handed a big boost in their pursuit of a new goalkeeper, with the Blues targeting Inter Milan shot-stopper Andre Onana.

According to reports, Chelsea are set to offer two stars in a potential swap deal for the 27-year-old.

The summer transfer window will be a busy one for the west London club, with owner Todd Boehly needing to offload players to trim their bloated squad and recoup funds after a season of heavy spending.

Past reports have indicated that incoming boss Mauricio Pochettino could get rid of at least 10 players this summer.

But that will not stop Chelsea from wanting to improve their team by bringing in new players.

One of the areas to address is between the posts, with both Edouard Mendy and Kepa Arrizabalaga looking unconvincing, and The Mail on Sunday previously writing that a new goalkeeper is one of the priorities this summer.

What’s the latest on Chelsea’s pursuit of Onana?

One of the players the recruitment team are targeting is Champions League finalist Onana.

The Cameroon international put on an impressive display against City, pulling off two big saves to deny Erling Haaland and Phil Foden.

A highlights package of his distribution from the game went viral too, sending Manchester United fans into a frenzy.

But it appears Chelsea could be Onana’s next destination.

The Sun reported ahead of the European final that Chelsea had agreed personal terms with the goalkeeper but that a £34 million bid had been rejected.

But a new report from the same outlet has revealed that the Blues have been handed a big boost in their pursuit.

According to The Sun, Inter have already found Onana’s replacement, Guglielmo Vicario, who plays for Serie A side Empoli.

That will come as a big boost for Pochettino, who will likely see it as Inter preparing for Onana’s exit.

The incoming Argentine coach is said to be a “huge admirer” of Onana and is eager to bring him to the English capital.

Additionally, while Inter are reportedly demanding £55 million for their current goalkeeper, Chelsea are set to offer two players to try and reduce the cost.

One of those is Romelu Lukaku, who is set to return to Chelsea once his loan at Inter concludes.

However, he would reportedly rather stay in Italy, so the Blues could look to use this as leverage in negotiations.

The other man involved in a potential swap deal is centre-back Kalidou Koulibaly.

The Senegalese defender endured a tough first season in English football and is not expected to stay at Stamford Bridge this summer.

With the pair earning a combined total of £620,000 per week, according to Spotrac, it would also get a significant total off Chelsea's wage bill.

What has Onana said about his future?

Onana has only spent a year in Italy and spoke after the Champions League final about how happy he was at the club.

However, the former Ajax man cast doubt over where his future might lie, leading to speculation that he could be on the move again.

“I’m so, so happy at Inter,” he said, per Fabrizio Romano. “At this professional level you never know what happens.

“I’m available for Inter, they decide and I will accept what they want. I’m happy at Inter.”