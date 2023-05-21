Chelsea striker Romelu Lukaku linking up with Lautaro Martínez at Stamford Bridge could be brilliant to watch, journalist Paul Brown has suggested to GIVEMESPORT.

Both players are currently at Inter Milan, but the Blues still own the former and are reportedly interested in the latter.

Chelsea transfer news — Lautaro Martínez

According to Football Insider, Chelsea are keen on signing Martínez, who could be available for around £70m this summer.

The west London club desperately need to improve their attack after a dreadful season in front of goal.

In the 36 Premier League games Frank Lampard's side have played this term, they've scored just 36 times.

It's something Mauricio Pochettino, who's expected to take over at Stamford Bridge, has to fix if Chelsea are to have any chance of returning to Europe.

What has Paul Brown said about Romelu Lukaku, Lautaro Martínez and Chelsea?

Brown says Lukaku and Martínez were "dynamite" during the former's first spell at Inter and would love to see them recreate their partnership at Chelsea.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, the journalist said: "One thing that's fascinating is Chelsea obviously still have Lukaku, and Lukaku and Lautaro were dynamite for Inter when they won the title.

"It hasn't quite been the same this season, but there's a little part of me that would love to see the two of them come in at Chelsea and see if they can recreate that. I just have my doubts Chelsea would do it."

Will Romelu Lukaku and Lautaro Martínez both be at Chelsea next season?

It seems unlikely for various reasons. Firstly, it's quite clear that Lukaku doesn't want to be at Chelsea, hence why he's currently at Inter. Secondly, even if he does end up staying at Stamford Bridge, would Pochettino be able to fit both him and Martínez in the same team? It'd be difficult.

The Argentine is going to have RB Leipzig's Christopher Nkunku at his disposal next term, so you'd expect the Frenchman to take up a position either up front or just behind the centre-forward.

Considering that, it's probably going to have to be Nkunku plus Lukaku or Martínez and not all three of them.

There's also the possibility that Chelsea head in a completely different direction and choose to build around another number nine instead.

According to The Guardian, the Blues are interested in Victor Osimhen, though you suspect getting him out of Napoli this summer is going to be an extremely difficult task after his heroics in Naples.