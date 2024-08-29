Chelsea have not ruled out a late move for Aston Villa striker Jhon Duran ahead of the transfer deadline on Friday, Sky Sports journalist Dharmesh Sheth has exclusively told GIVEMESPORT.

With signing a central striker still a priority for Enzo Maresca before the end of business this week, the Blues could return for the 20-year-old, who was linked with a move to Stamford Bridge earlier in the window.

While Napoli’s Victor Osimhen and Brentford’s Ivan Toney remain the primary targets, Chelsea seem to have several options on their shortlist for a new number nine.

Duran was a subject of interest for several Premier League clubs this summer, including West Ham United, who saw multiple bids rejected for the Colombian last month.

Aston Villa have so far held firm on their £40m valuation of Duran, who has seen limited playing time under Unai Emery since joining from Chicago Fire in January 2023.

Duran has made two cameos off the bench for Villa so far this season and scored a late winner to rescue the Birmingham club against West Ham on the opening day.

Maresca Eyes ‘Priority’ Striker Signing

Ahead of the transfer deadline

Sheth, speaking to GMS, suggested that a new number nine remains a priority for Chelsea in the closing stages of the transfer window:

“I'm told by one source that going back for the Aston Villa striker Jhon Duran, that hasn't been ruled out at this late stage, because they did quite a lot of work on that deal earlier on in the window, only for it not to happen. “So again, another one to keep an eye on, but the number nine situation that would be the primary objective for Chelsea in the remaining couple of days of this window.”

Napoli ace Osimhen appears to be top of the Blues’ list at the moment – Chelsea have initiated contact with the Nigeria international’s agent this week and discussed making a late swoop.

Osimhen gave the green light for a move to Stamford Bridge earlier this summer and has so far rebuffed interest from Saudi Arabian side Al Ahli, who are also eyeing the striker ahead of the transfer deadline.

Victor Osimhen Napoli Stats (2023/24) Competition Games Goals Assists Minutes per goal Serie A 25 15 3 133 Champions League 6 2 1 320 Italy Cup 1 0 0 –

Outgoings could soon help Chelsea fund their pursuit of the 25-year-old, with several unwanted players on the transfer list this week, including goalkeeper Djordje Petrovic, defenders Ben Chilwell and Trevoh Chalobah, and winger Raheem Sterling, who could soon be involved in a shock swap deal with Manchester United.

Jadon Sancho Wants Chelsea Move

Despite Juventus’ efforts to sign the winger

Manchester United outcast Jadon Sancho is holding out for an offer from Chelsea despite long-standing interest from Juventus, The Guardian has reported.

The Blues remain in contention to acquire Sancho before the transfer deadline and have held talks with United over a swap deal involving Raheem Sterling.

Despite reconciling with manager Erik ten Hag earlier this summer, Sancho remains out of the Dutchman’s plans at Old Trafford, with several clubs still monitoring his situation.

Sterling, meanwhile, is yet to see serious interest materialise ahead of Friday’s deadline, and there is a chance the 29-year-old will stay at Stamford Bridge beyond this week, according to The Guardian.

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 29-08-24.