Chelsea are interested in signing Porto winger Francisco Conciecao, who has a release clause worth €30 million valid until Monday, according to Portuguese outlet Record.

Conceicao scored five goals and registered four assists in his breakout 2023/24 campaign, which earned him a place in Portugal's squad for the Euros. After impressing at the tournament, the wide forward is attracting interest from a number of clubs, including Chelsea, Atlético Madrid and RB Leipzig.

The Blues are said to be 'very attentive' to the player's contractual situation, which involves a €30 million release clause, although this rises to €45 million this Monday. While it remains to be seen whether the west Londoners opt to activate this clause in the coming days, Conceicao - who Portugal manager Roberto Martinez says has a "scent for danger" - is on their radar and is a genuine target, according to Record via Sport Witness.

Chelsea Could Sign Conceicao Before Monday

The winger will likely leave Porto this summer

Developing through the Porto academy, Conceicao left the Portuguese giants to join Ajax in 2022, before returning to his boyhood club just a year later on loan. Last season's breakout year saw Porto re-sign the 21-year-old on a €10 million permanent deal, which went through in April.

Despite the Primeira Liga outfit only owning the player for a matter of months, he could now be on his way out, with his purported minimal release clause attracting suitors. Even if Monday's deadline does pass and the clause increases, interested parties are expected to maintain their interest in one of Europe's most highly-rated youngsters.

According to Record, Chelsea will rival Atlético and Leipzig for Conceicao's signature, while Bayern have left the race due to Michael Olise opting to join the German giants. Todd Boehly's club have the option to sign the player in the coming days, if they deem their interest sufficient enough to make this imminent decision.

The 2021 Champions League winners have already signed attacking midfielder Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, to add to their extensive list of players in this area. The likes of Noni Madueke, Cole Palmer, Raheem Sterling, Mykhailo Mudryk, Conor Gallagher and Christopher Nkunku all reside at Stamford Bridge, all operating in similar areas of the pitch to Conceicao.

Thus, if Chelsea are to make this rapid movement on the Portugal international, at least one of their existing options would likely have to depart the club. Gallagher is the only one who has been heavily linked with a switch away, being dubbed a 'dream target' for Atlético.

Conceicao's Primeira Liga Statistics 2023/24 Appearances 27 Goals 5 Assists 4 Shots Per 90 3.62 Key Passes Per 90 2.05 Progressive Passes Per 90 4.14 Successful Take-Ons Per 90 3.19

Chelsea Also Interested in Another Winger

Adeyemi has emerged as a target for the Blues

While on paper it appears Chelsea's attacking midfield and wide forward areas are inflated, Boehly is clearly in the market for further additons in these positions. As well as links to Conceicao, the Blues have reportedly entered the race to sign Borussia Dortmund's Karim Adeyemi.

Liverpool are also targeting the 22-year-old, who netted three times in 21 Bundesliga appearances last season. According to Sky Germany, Dortmund are happy to part ways with the forward, whose 'electric pace' has perhaps disguised some of his raw technical attributes. Chelsea are understood to be intrigued by Adeyemi's qualities, seeing him as a potential long-term replacement for the ageing Raheem Sterling.

All Statistics via FBRef - as of 09/07/2024