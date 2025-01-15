Getting the chance to lead the line for Real Madrid is every striker’s dream. Los Blancos are undoubtedly one of the greatest clubs of all time, as evidenced by their record-setting status of being 15-time European champions, but there are a select few who have snubbed the lure of the powers that be.

Following in the footsteps of Alfredo Di Stefano, Raul, Ronaldo Nazario and Karim Benzema is, however, not everyone’s cup of tea – and that is the curious case of Bayern Munich youngster Mathys Tel, who rejected a move to Spain in 2022.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Tel became Bayern’s youngest-ever goalscorer, having notched in their DFB Cup triumph over Viktoria Cologne at 17 years and 126 days old.

Still uncapped by the senior France national team, the up-and-coming hitman signed from Rennes for a lofty £24 million at the tender age of 17 and has the pleasure of mastering his craft behind Robert Lewandowski and Harry Kane.

And now, with game time at the Allianz Arena showing no signs of increasing, Tel may be on the move again. He is reportedly a player of interest to west London outfit Chelsea, who are looking to bolster their firepower for the second half of the season.

Tel Once Rejected Real Madrid Move

He also rejected chance to have Bayern’s No.9 shirt

Close

Born and raised in Sarcelles, a commune in the northern suburbs of Paris, 2005-born Tel emerged from the depths of French football before being spotted by Stade Rennais in 2020 and, in return, he went on to shine in their academy ranks.

Opportunities in senior proceedings came few and far between and, in 10 outings across all competitions for the first team, he failed to score or assist – but that didn’t prevent the Bundesliga juggernauts from snaring his signature.

The Bayern Munich prospect, 19, has played 81 times for the Bavaria-based outfit and, in that time, he has plundered a grand total of 16 goals and a further six assists. But, for reference: a large chunk of the talisman’s minutes come from the bench.

Pre-Bayern Munich move, Real Madrid’s higher ups – including President Florentino Perez – were interested in getting their hands on one of world football’s hottest properties, but the young Frenchman rejected the opportunity.

That’s according to a report from Spanish publication AS, which also suggested that he rejected the offer of taking on the No.9 shirt at his current employers as he felt that it was an honour to be earned rather than presented at the earliest given opportunity.

Mathys Tel - Club Statistics Club Games Goals Assists Yellow/Red Cards Bayern Munich 81 16 6 4/0 Stade Rennais 10 0 0 0/0 Stade Rennais B 6 6 0 0/0 Stade Rennais U19 4 6 0 0/0 Stade Rennais UEFA U19 1 0 0 0/0

Bayern Munich-turned-England boss Thomas Tuchel once waxed lyrical about him by saying: “He’s only 18 and is making the most of it at the moment. He’s always positive, always has a smile on his face and has great finishing in training and matches.”

In the infancy of the Frenchman’s career, he’s already denied the opportunity to sign for Real Madrid and to take on Bayern’s fabled No.9 shirt – worn by the likes of Gerd Muller and Jurgen Klinsmann in the past – and so it’s abundantly clear that he’s ready to carve out a career of his own.

Chelsea Contemplating Swap Move Involving Tel

Bayern interested in Blues forward Nkunku

Close

A move to Chelsea could now be on the cards for Tel, who is widely regarded as one of the best young teenagers in world football alongside Lamine Yamal and Kobbie Mainoo, with Enzo Maresca and his entourage eyeing a move for the hots