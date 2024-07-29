Highlights Chelsea have unveiled their new home and away kits for 2024/25, but won't have a front of shirt sponsor when the Premier League season starts.

The club's deal with Infinite Athlete is set to expire, leaving Chelsea without a sponsor ahead of the Premier League opener.

Chelsea also started last season without a sponsor on their jersey before signing a short-term deal with Infinite Athlete.

Chelsea could start a second successive Premier League season without a main sponsor for their kit after the front of their new away jersey was noticeably empty after its official release on Monday. With an interesting colour scheme that sees the outside of the Blues' badge predominantly being red and an orange outline down the sides of the strip, it has garnered mixed reviews from fans online.

However, the main concern is that Todd Boehly has not been able to arrange a new title sponsor for the kit release, prompting many to wonder whether one will be organised in time for the clubs first Premier League game of the season against defending champions Manchester City on the 18th August.

The Blues signed a one-year deal with Infinite Athlete in 2023

Finalised late last summer, Chelsea agreed a short-term contract with Infinite Athlete on a one-year-deal as a stopgap while the two-time Premier League Champions looked for a more permanent solution. Despite efforts, no new deal has been found, leaving Chelsea in a precarious position similar to a year ago.

The West-London club have been on the lookout for a new agreement, either elsewhere or with the data technology company, but as yet no solution has come about. With Nike having already manufactured the team’s kits, any updates to the front of the shirts will be delayed. In the interim, Chelsea announced that Infinite Athlete would appear on the front of their shirts, but only during the pre-season.

Infinite Athlete is a company that specializes in leveraging advanced technology to enhance athletic performance and fan engagement. By utilising data analytics, wearable technology, and innovative software, the company provides tools and insights aimed at improving training, strategy, and overall performance for athletes and sports teams.

Additionally, the company focuses on creating immersive experiences for fans, integrating cutting-edge technology to deepen their connection to sports events. Their services are designed to cater to both professional and amateur athletes, aiming to revolutionize the way sports are played, managed, and enjoyed.

Chelsea's Pre-Season So Far

Enzo Maresca has more work to do to get things right at Stamford Bridge

It has been a less than imperious start to life as Chelsea manager for Enzo Maresca, as the former Leicester City boss has encountered several problems in his first few weeks in the hotseat. On the pitch, the Blues have struggled, drawing 2-2 with Wrexham and losing 4-1 to Celtic during their tour of the United States.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Chelsea failed to score with 22 attempts from open play in 4-1 defeat to Celtic.

Following their defeat to the Scottish Champions, Maresca worried fans with a less than convincing interview. Off the pitch, it has also been a controversial period as Argentine midfielder Enzo Fernandez has found himself in the midst of a racism scandal following comments he made after La Albiceleste's 2024 Copa America success. The club is said to be investigating the matter, and some of Fernandez's teammates, including defender Wesely Fofana, have spoken out against the former Benfica man.