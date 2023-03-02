A breakthrough in Mason Mount’s Chelsea contract stand-off could be sparked by fears of an identity crisis looming at Stamford Bridge.

The England international is currently believed to have concerns about the scope of any new long-term deal, given his form, role and the club's current situation.

He is also some way down the pay scale on the back of the club’s signings in the past year and Chelsea's last offer to him was rejected. While he is not holding out for mega-money, he has been keen for his status in the squad to be reflected.

Finding an agreement is taking time but is still possible - and Chelsea could do with a moment that sparks a turn in form.

Mount has typically been a catalyst for the club in times of trouble yet this term he has more yellow cards than goals or assists. He has scored three times, set up six goals, but accumulated seven bookings as per Transfermarkt.

The 24-year-old has been a key figure in recent seasons and letting him join a rival club is almost unthinkable. The club are already lacking characters that have shown they can lead by example, while they are also short of men who can provide a relatability between the fans and players.

The club are stepping into a new era and signing some of the world’s best talent - yet Mount can lean on a long Chelsea history and there is some focus on how they display an ongoing case to homegrown players. The club have formed a new leadership group to help with the forward transition.

Raheem Sterling future - latest

Meanwhile, Raheem Sterling insists he is not looking for a move away from Chelsea but he could yet emerge as a target for clubs at the end of the season in an attempt to test that stance.

One of those could be AC Milan, who looked into a potential deal when he was leaving Manchester City and currently have Rafael Leao’s future in some doubt.

Sterling has been the subject of links to Arsenal in recent days and representatives insist he is not looking to leave.

Chelsea’s miserable season will certainly not have met the high standards of Sterling, who Todd Boehly described as a “serial winner” when completing his signing from City for £47.5million in July.

The player was pleased to return to London but joined under Thomas Tuchel and is now led by Graham Potter. His new side are mid-table and facing the very real prospect of ending this season with no silverware. Sterling is the club’s leading scorer on six goals, despite missing a spell of nine games across January and February through injury.

Milan have spent months trying to talk Leao into a new contract and Chelsea are, in fact, one of the sides who have kept an eye on his situation.