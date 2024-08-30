Key Takeaways Crystal Palace have only beaten Chelsea four times in 30 years.

Injuries could prove costly at the back for Crystal Palace.

Chelsea played key players against Servette in the Europa Conference League, which could see a change up by Enzo Maresca.

Boosted by six away goals at Molineux, Chelsea will be looking forward to playing Crystal Palace, who have an abysmal record against the blues, having lost their last 13 games against them. In fact, the last time Palace beat Chelsea was seven years ago, when Wilfried Zaha got the winner in a 2-1 win.

It was again in 2017, the season before, when Palace last won at Stamford Bridge, winning 2-1, this time Christian Benteke getting the winner. Palace could really do with a result having lost their first two Premier League fixtures, but recent history is very much against them.

Chelsea Team News

Blues looking to maintain momentum

Chelsea shuffled their pack in Thursday's second leg UEFA Conference League play off defeat Servette, losing 2-1 but still making it through to the group stages. Enzo Fernandez, Noni Madueke and Mykhailo Mudryk were the only players who started in this game and Sunday's win at Wolves. It was likely a closer game than they would have liked, with Enzo Maresco bringing on Cole Palmer, Nicolas Jackson and Moises Caicedo.

Raheem Sterling and Ben Chilwell are not in Maresca's plans, while Reece James' thigh injury means he won't be ready until after the international break, and Romeo Lavia is still suffering from a tight hamstring. With that in mind, it's possible Chelsea may change the line-up that put Wolves to the sword. If they were to freshen things up, they could bring Pedro Neto and Joao Felix into the starting eleven, otherwise it would mean certain players playing three games in a week.

Chelsea Predicted XI

Felix to make a start

While it may seem extremely harsh to drop Noni Madueke to the bench after his hat-trick against Wolves, he played over an hour against Servette, while Joao Felix was not in the squad, as he was signed too late to be involved for this stage of the competition.

Pedro Neto was also rested for the European trip, and he will almost certainly play a role coming on off the bench. He showed his ability, laying on a goal against Wolves, but Chelsea are wary that he has had hamstring issues over the last year or so.

Crystal Palace team news

Confidence-boosting mid-week win over Norwich

Unlike the majority of their Premier League counterparts, Crystal Palace started with a very strong line up their mid-week league cup win over Norwich. Daichi Kamada, Jean Phillippe Mateta and Eberechi Eze were among the goals in a four-nil win, so you would think it would be all good spirits among the camp, but the win was not without its negative aspects, with Chadi Riad coming off after only 10 minutes.

Palace manager Oliver Glasner fears it is knee ligament damage, but at present there are question marks over his involvement for the Chelsea game. This was leaving the Eagles with Chris Richards and Rob Holding in the centre backs areas - as Marc Guehi seemed highly likely to move to Newcastle - but it appears that deal has, at the moment at least, fallen through.

Crystal Palace Predicted XI

Guehi's reported transfer collapse is a boost

Japanese attacking midfielder Daici Kamada was up there with Palace's best performers in the mid-week win against Norwich, so having lost without him in the starting line up in the home loss to West Ham, there's a good argument to suggest his creativity will be called upon in the Chelsea game.

Although Nathanial Clyne and Joel Ward are able to play in a back three, it seems more likely centre back Rob Holding would step as a more natural fit alongside Marc Guehi and Chris Richards in the most likely absence of Chadi Riadi.

