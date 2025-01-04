Chelsea fans have all jumped to the same conclusion after teenage defender Josh Acheampong made his first Premier League start in the Blues' 1-1 draw with Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park. The stalemate means that Enzo Maresca's side have extended their winless run to four games, and there were very few bright sparks for the visitors.

While Jadon Sancho stood out thanks to his incredible assist for Cole Palmer's goal, it was Acheampong who fans had the closest eye on as many wondered how the 18-year-old would fare in just his second appearance in the top flight. Despite not being able to help his side keep a clean sheet, the general consensus online has been rather positive.

Related Who is Chelsea Wonderkid Josh Acheampong Josh Acheampong's current Chelsea deal expires in the summer of 2026. Both Liverpool & Real Madrid are reportedly interested in signing him.

Acheampong Praised For Crystal Palace Performance

Fans on social media were quick to discuss how impressed they were with the defender

Acheampong was selected at the heart of defence alongside Levi Colwill, with the likes of Tosin Adarabioyo and Axel Disasi - the latter of whom made a costly error during the 2-0 defeat to Ipswich - being relegated to the substitutes' bench. With attackers such as Jean-Philippe Mateta and Eberechi Eze on hand to make for a difficult afternoon's work for the youngster, he took everything in his stride and produced a mature display.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Acheampong made his Premier League debut in a 2-0 win over Tottenham in February 2024.

He played 71 passes throughout the game and looked comfortable bringing the ball out of defence as he aimed to kickstart attacks, particularly down the right-hand side. He was also successful in 100% of his ground duels, though he did come off looking slightly exposed aerially. However, given that he is more natural at right-back, Acheampong covered himself in glory with a respectable effort out of position that left many supporters with a positive impression.

One fan took to social media to say: "My boy Josh Acheampong put on a shift. What a player!", while a second added: "Acheampong is a baller. I don't ever want to see Disasi again."

A third praised both Sancho and the youngster's efforts, stating: "The bright spots today have been Josh Acheampong and Jadon Sancho for me. The rest are all frustrating to watch," while a fourth noted "was particularly impressed with Josh Acheampong. Unlike other Chelsea centre backs, he was not scared to carry the ball forward and showed no nerves making a full PL debut against physical attackers."

"Josh Acheampong was really solid on his full PL debut BTW, hats off kid," said a fifth which summed up the overall opinion on the youngster's full league debut.

Related Chelsea Ace Dropped and Told he Won't Play for Club Again Until he Signs New Deal Amid concrete interest from Real Madrid and Liverpool, Chelsea are keen to have Josh Acheampong sign a long-term deal at the club.

All statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt and Sofascore - accurate as of 04/01/2024