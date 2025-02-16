Chelsea are plotting a 'controversial' summer move to sign Crystal Palace youngster Jesse Derry, according to a report from Alan Nixon.

Over the last few years since Todd Boehly took over at Stamford Bridge, Chelsea have heavily focused their recruitment on signing the best young talent from around the world. The Cobham academy is filled with youngsters poached from other clubs, and it appears that their strategy is going to continue.

Chelsea supporters might be hoping for Boehly to dip into his pocket to bring in some more ready-made senior stars, but the American owner will undoubtedly look to continue with his current methods.

Chelsea Eyeing Crystal Palace Youngster Derry

He's out of contract this summer

According to a report from Nixon, Chelsea are planning to raid Crystal Palace for youngster Derry in what has been described as a 'controversial' move. The 17-year-old is a winger who is capable of playing on either side of attack and has been at Selhurst Park since he was a kid.

Derry is out of contract in the summer and Chelsea want to secure his signature, plotting another raid on Palace's academy. The Blues previously secured the signing of Reggie Watson at the age of 14, and the Eagles will only be entitled to a minimal training compensation fee.

The Athletic recently reported that Derry has rejected a new deal from Palace and does look set to leave the club when his contract expires. Chelsea are also reportedly keen on another Crystal Palace player, Marc Guehi, so we could see a double Selhurst Park raid in the summer transfer window.

Derry, described as 'special' by The Palace Way, could be the latest youngster to make the move to Chelsea, but the 17-year-old will have to consider whether he can see a pathway to first-team football. Chelsea have a plethora of young talent on their books, so it's always going to be difficult for a player to make it at senior level.

