Key Takeaways Chelsea and Crystal Palace drew 1-1 in a tense battle.

Cole Palmer assisted Nicolas Jackson for Chelsea's goal.

Eberechi Eze's brilliant finish equalised for Crystal Palace.

A hard-hitting, tense affair took place at Stamford Bridge on Super Sunday, as Chelsea battled with Crystal Palace to share a 1-1 draw.

After Cole Palmer unselfishly squared Nicolas Jackson a clean pass for an easy, early opener, The Eagles' talisman Eberechi Eze conjured up a brilliant finish from the edge of the box to get his side level in style. Both teams battled hard, with several big chances coming each sides' way, but both were left to settle with a point instead.

With both teams looking to size each other up in the early stages, there were few clear cut chances at goal, but some lovely, intrinsic play on display from both outfits.

Noni Madueke, the hero of last week's demolition of Wolverhampton Wanderers, saw a huge chance come his way after being flicked in behind by Nicolas Jackson, but his left-footed attempt dragged wide of the far post, before seeing another flicked attempt (after a wonderful ball over the top from Enzo Fernández) saved superbly at close range by Dean Henderson.

There would be little waiting from Chelsea to get their goal, capitalising on a Palace giveaway at the top of the park before racing forward through, again, Madueke, who supplied Cole Palmer in behind. The Chelsea superstar could have gone alone, but had the wherewithal to make the extra pass across the face to provide Jackson a tap-in.

Both teams huffed and puffed, with Palmer seeing a chance or two denied well by Henderson, but it would be a wait until the second half to see the net bustle again, and it was the visitors who made it so.

A set-piece routine, started by Eberechi Eze, saw Chelsea struggle to get their lines fully clear, with Adam Wharton and Daichi Kamada seeing chances blocked. The ball eventually fell to Eze, and the star of the team made no mistake from the edge of the area, wrapping a beautiful effort into the top corner beyond a flailing Rob Sanchez.

Both sides continued to do all they could to get themselves into the lead, but both defenses were holding firm, amidst changes to personnel and a wider, more open fixture. Levi Colwill got around the back to a good set-piece delivery from Cole Palmer toward the end, but sent his effort ballooning over.

Eze, Jackson and substitute Christopher Nkunku all had opportunities to steal the haul of points, but both defences and keepers stood tall under pressure to battle out a shared point.

Chelsea Player Ratings

Enzo Maresca's men drop points at home

GK - Robert Sanchez - 7/10

Composed with his passing and distribution, but didn't have much to do in terms of goalkeeping in the first half. Made some good stops in the second to deny Kamada and Eze, but could do nothing about the latter's superb equaliser.

RB - Malo Gusto - 8/10

Showed some excellent prominence when racing into the attack, and had the better of Tyrick Mitchell on several occasions.

CB - Wesley Fofana - 8/10

Amazing range of long passing on display, and rarely looked troubled both by Palace's offence or their off-ball pressure.

CB - Levi Colwill - 7/10

Made a couple of risky giveaway's here and there, but was defensively sound for the most part. Had a decent chance to get Chelsea back in front toward the end, but sent it sky-high.

LB - Marc Cucurella - 7/10

One of two strong Chelsea full-back showings. Plenty of grit in the defensive phase, and linked-up nicely with those further forward.

CM - Moises Caicedo - 7/10

Noisy in the midfield alongside Fernandez. Made several key interventions throughout the midfield, and fancied himself as something of a wind-up merchant, too.

CM - Enzo Fernandez - 7/10

Kept the ball in Chelsea's court well. Never looked under any pressure in particular, and threw up some lovely passes in behind.

AM - Cole Palmer - 8/10

Provided a clever assist, to great awareness, to provide Jackson a tap-in for 1-0. Always added a typical spark to the Chelsea attack, and went close with a free-kick in the second 45. Set up a good few more chances before the end, to no avail.

RW - Noni Madueke - 7/10

Missed a big chance in the first half to open the scoring for the day. Recovered with a great driving run before supplying Palmer, who assisted Jackson for 1-0.

LW - Pedro Neto - 6/10

Didn't get involved as much as he would have surely liked, but showed some nice link-ups with Cucurella on the left.

ST - Nicolas Jackson - 8/10

Opened the scoring, in thanks to Palmer's creativity, and added some lovely centre-forward play throughout.

Sub - João Félix - 7/10

Progressed play superbly throughout his time off of the bench, coming close with a late chance. Has looked very lively on his Blues return.

Sub - Mykhaylo Mudryk - 6/10

Added a neccesary dose of danger and pace, and won a few fouls in good areas.

Sub - Christopher Nkunku - N/A

Came on late, and as such didn't have time to make an impact, save for the odd sprint here and there.

Crystal Palace Player Ratings

Big point for the Eagles

GK - Dean Henderson - 9/10

Pulled off a sensational stop to deny Madueke in the first half, and a few more really good saves throughout, as well as huge one-versus-one stop against Jackson at the death. A saving grace that allowed Palace to get back in it.

RWB - Daniel Munoz - 7/10

Coped well enough with Neto, but really didn't add much going forward. Improved as the game went on to keep Chelsea's aspirations at bay.

CB - Nathaniel Clyne - 6/10

Couldn't get a hold of Jackson for the most part of the game, but did display a few lovely pieces of long distribution.

CB - Chris Richards - 7/10

Made a few big blocks and clearances when needed. Wasn't targetted much by Chelsea, who opted to attack the Palace left, to Clyne's detriment.

CB - Marc Guehi - 8/10

Won 100% of his duels in the first half, and kept Chelsea at arms length for the most part. Solid, and a reminder as to why Palace were so desperate to keep him this summer.

LWB - Tyrick Mitchell - 7/10

Struggled to win the majority of his duels, and lost out to Gusto and Madueke a few times when heading up. Improved in the second half, keeping Madueke much quieter.

CM - Will Hughes - 5/10

Added an air of defensive bite to the Palace midfield, and kept the ball ticking over decently. Lost out once or twice to Chelsea's big-money-mids, however, and was lucky not to have been given a second yellow card. Hooked for Doucoure as a result.

CM - Adam Wharton - 8/10

Exactly the performance you expected from Wharton. Every Palace move flowed through him with his typical tempo-ticking style.

AM - Eberechi Eze - 9/10

Showed his creativity on several occasions with his deep box of tricks and wide range of passing. Got Palace level with a top-class finish in the second half, and displayed wonderful attacking spirit to keep his side edging near a winner.

AM - Daichi Kamada - 7/10

Put himself about nicely, but struggled once or twice to find the all-important pass. Showed more spirit and a sharper clinical edge in the second half. Grew into the game nicely.

ST - Jean-Philippe Mateta - 5/10

Didn't have the best time leading the line, losing several headers and struggling to get on the ball.

Sub - Cheick Doucoure - 7/10

Strong showing off the bench with some strong, forward-thinking play and smart defending.

Sub - Ismaila Sarr - 6/10

Added more in the general build-up of things than his predecessor managed. Showed good pace and desire.

Sub - Jeffrey Schlupp - N/A

Had no time to make an impact as a late sub.

Man of the Match - Eberechi Eze

One or two players could have taken the accolade today, with the likes of Malo Gusto, Wesley Fofana and Adam Wharton all having decent displays, and with goalkeeper Dean Henderson having a superb one between the posts, but a rocket of a goal from the Palace talisman will send it his way instead.

Goal aside, he was the catalyst to all things good from Palace, constantly getting the team forward superbly with several fantastic long passes and driving runs. A solid display from the Selhust star.