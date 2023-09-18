Highlights Chelsea's poor start to the Premier League season includes only one win and a lack of goals, causing frustration among fans.

In a game against Bournemouth, Chelsea showed a lack of urgency in the final minute, opting to pass the ball around instead of pushing for a win.

Fans expressed their discontent with both the players and manager, as they continue to witness disappointing performances and results.

Chelsea and Bournemouth met at the Vitality Stadium this weekend for their fifth game of the Premier League season, and it ended up being a bit of a damp squib. In fact, it was the first 0-0 draw of the 2023/2024 season.

It was another game where the Chelsea fans were left questioning their players and the manager Mauricio Pochettino, and what happened in the last minute of the match did absolutely nothing to cheer them up or convince them that things are going to get better.

With the game at 0-0 and one minute of the added on eight left, you'd think Chelsea would be throwing everything at Bournemouth... well, as the damning footage shows further down this article, that couldn't be further from the truth of what actually happened. But this is not the first time this season — far from it — that Chelsea’s actions on the field got lukewarm reactions from those in the stands.

Chelsea's dismal start to the 2023/2024 Premier League season

Chelsea have only managed to win SEVEN games in the calendar year of 2023 in all competitions. In the Premier League season so far, they have drawn two, lost two, and won just once, that win coming at home to newly promoted Luton Town, who are yet to obtain a single point themselves.

To make matters worse for the Blues, in those five games, they've managed just five goals, three of which came in the one game, the aforementioned home tie vs Luton. It's clear to see all is not well at Stamford Bridge right now, and the billion spent over the last two windows hasn't really helped them.

Chelsea's efforts in the final minute vs Bournemouth

But that's a story for another day, and a big story at that, today, we're focusing on what the Chelsea players were doing in the final minute of the game against Bournemouth, but be warned Chelsea fans, it doesn't make for great viewing. With the score at 0-0 and three points desperately needed, you would think Pochettino's men would be throwing everything at their opponents.

Chelsea's all-time PL stats after Bournemouth draw Games 1,195 Wins 630 Losses 268 Goals 2,016 Goals Conceded 1,177 Clean Sheets 475

Well, in fact, it was the complete opposite. The Chelsea players were happy to keep the ball and pass it around the back for the majority of the final minute, as if they were winning the game and just running down the clock. It started all the way back with goalkeeper Robert Sanchez, who then played it forward to his defenders. You'd think they'd then pump it long to get the ball in the box and cause a bit of chaos among the Bournemouth defence, wrong again, the defenders were happy to pass it among themselves, wasting time in the process.

Considering the score was 0-0 and three points were desperately needed, it's surprising that the visitors weren't pushing forward more and getting the ball further up the pitch a lot quicker. There was shockingly no urgency shown by Chelsea, as if they were happy to take the point.

As the final whistle blew, boos were heard in the away section, aimed both at the players and the manager, with some of them getting hefty stick from the fans when they went over to applaud them for their support. But can you blame them? They've watched yet another poor display and the team picking up yet another bad result. Couple that with the shocking play in the final minute, and they have every right to be annoyed.