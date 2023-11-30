Highlights Chelsea is unlikely to appeal as a next destination for ex-Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea, who would have to jostle with Robert Sanchez for the number one shirt at Stamford Brige

Mauricio Pochettino has been afforded two new shot-stoppers in his Blues squad for the 2023/24 season.

Chelsea is unlikely to appeal to goalkeeper David de Gea as a potential next destination if he has to jostle for the number one spot at Stamford Bridge, as transfer insider Dean Jones suggests why the ex-Manchester United star hasn’t yet found a new club.

Mauricio Pochettino’s Blues side were not afraid to splash the cash during the 2023 summer transfer window, including the signing of Brighton & Hove Albion stopper Robert Sanchez.

Meanwhile, de Gea left Man Utd at the end of his contract in June and has so far been unable to find a club, maintaining his status as a free agent in the second half of 2023. Chelsea have endured another inconsistent start to the campaign and could seek some experienced leadership heading into the 2024 winter market.

Chelsea’s goalkeeper situation

Chelsea enjoyed another spending spree during the 2023 summer transfer window, parting ways with a reported net total of £430.6m on 12 new additions. Todd Boehly has now splashed over £1bn across his three transfer windows as co-owner and chairman of the Stamford Bridge outfit, but his efforts have so far failed to yield a trophy or a European placed Premier League finish.

On 5th August, Chelsea signed Brighton goalkeeper Sanchez in a deal worth £25m. The 26-year-old signed a seven-year deal at Stamford Bridge, keeping him tied to the Blues until the summer of 2030. The two-capped Spain international was meant to cover Kepa Arrizabalaga, but the latter would join Real Madrid on a season-long loan in the same window.

Journalist Paul Brown recently claimed to GIVEMESPORT (24th November) that Sanchez was not an upgrade on either Arrizabalaga or the recently departed Edouard Mendy. Therefore, Chelsea would pay a fee in the region of £14m later that month to sign New England Revolution stopper Djordje Petrovic.

Meanwhile, de Gea could not find a club after leaving Manchester United in the summer. The 33-year-old, who reportedly earned £375,000 per week at Old Trafford, was suggested to have signed a contract extension with United before the Red Devils backed out of a deal.

Robert Sanchez - Premier League stats (29-11-23) Season Appearances Goals conceded Clean sheets Yellow cards Red cards 2020-21 (Brighton) 27 27 10 2 0 2021-22 (Brighton) 37 42 11 3 1 2022-23 (Brighton) 23 30 6 2 0 2023-24 (Chelsea) 13 20 3 1 0 Stats according to Transfermarkt

Dean Jones on David de Gea to Chelsea

Jones has suggested that Chelsea’s potential signing of de Gea could be a risk, given his lack of playing time and the fact he was prone to errors in the latter stages of his Manchester United career. The transfer insider doesn’t believe the experienced Spaniard will be plying his trade at Stamford Bridge. Jones told GIVEMESPORT:

“It's very easy to say, ‘Why has nobody signed de Gea?’ Then you remember that he was one of Man Utd’s highest earners, and as a free agent, how much will it cost to have somebody like that on your books? He hasn't played football for a long time now. At United, he was considered, at times, to be error-prone anyway. So, if he hasn't played for a long time, and he's coming into the heat of the Premier League again, how long will it take to see the best version of de Gea? Is it going to be something that you can rely on? “I don't think de Gea will go into any club, to be honest, looking to be a number two. I don't think that's going to interest him. So, the competition for places at Chelsea probably wouldn't be something he would want. But he must start playing football again soon; otherwise, we're talking about a player heading to premature retirement. So, it'll be interesting to see what crops up, but I don't think it'll be at Chelsea.”

Chelsea transfer news

Unsurprisingly, several Chelsea players are being linked with departures from Stamford Bridge, given the club’s heavy spending over the last 18 months. However, according to The Evening Standard, the Blues are prepared to reject Fulham’s approach to sign Armando Broja in January 2024. The Cottagers are still in the market for a replacement for Aleksandar Mitrovic, who departed for Al Hilal during the 2023 summer transfer window.

However, Pochettino is keen to use Broja after returning from a long-term knee injury during the 2023/24 season. The Albania international is thought to be in no rush to leave Stamford Bridge and is prepared to push Nicolas Jackson for the number nine spot.

Meanwhile, Chelsea winger Mykhailo Mudryk has urged the club to sign Shakhtar Donetsk creative midfielder Georgiy Sudakov. According to Gazzetta dello Sport, the Blues and Arsenal are prepared to rival Juventus to sign the Ukraine international during the 2024 winter transfer window. However, Shakhtar remain in a strong negotiating position over Sudakov’s future, with the 21-year-old’s contract running until the summer of 2028.